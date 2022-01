Amid all the remakes, reboots, sequels and prequels, the fifth Scream (just titled Scream) is a bit of a hybrid. It is a sequel in that it brings back the stars from the previous four entries and uses the same mythology. It is a reboot in that it foregrounds a brand-new cast in a story that is halfway between a continuation and a new beginning (according to one of its horror-obsessed teens, this is called a “requel”). Even with the fresh faces, this is still a Scream movie in every way: a killer in a Ghostface mask runs around Woodsboro stalking a group of friends, while they discuss horror tropes and try to guess who’s murdering everyone. The series definitely has a formula and this features all of the expected scenes. It has humor, suspense, mystery and a few brutal kills. It feels like it was made with the spirit of the original in mind. For the most part, it succeeds in at least evoking it. It is generally entertaining, even if it kind of flaunts how unnecessary it is.

