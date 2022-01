The Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University will host its 10th annual Distinguished Entrepreneur of SWFL Awards and Ceremony event from 6-9 p.m. on May 3 at The Bonita Bay Club. The Florida SBDC at FGCU is currently accepting nominations for the awards and there are several sponsorship opportunities available. Nominations are open through Febr. 18 and accepted through the online application available at the FSBDC at FGCU website. Tickets for the event will go on sale Jan. 15. The Florida SBDC awards are held annually to recognize three Southwest Florida Small Businesses nominated and judged in three categories: Distinguished Entrepreneur, Distinguished Innovator and Business Advocate of the Year.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO