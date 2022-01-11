ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Private pesticide applicator recertification in 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Pesticide Applicator recertification options are available starting Jan. 5. Farmers who reside in the state of Minnesota and plan to use a restricted-use pesticide on land or sites for the production of agricultural commodities, must renew their certification if their certification expires on March 1. You can check your certification...

AGRICULTURE
