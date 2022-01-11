ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrow fundraisers raise over £12,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal fundraisers for St Luke’s Hospice in Harrow have raised an incredible sum for the charity after the 2021 ‘Santa Dash’. This year Angela, her daughter Lisa, and their friends have raised an amazing £12,160 for St Luke’s. That is 50% of all funds raised for the event this...

buckscountyherald.com

Holiday drives benefit St. Luke’s Penn Foundation clients

While St. Luke’s Penn Foundation has received holiday support in the past, new partners emerged this year to make a significantly greater impact, ensuring a wonderful holiday season for hundreds of St. Luke’s Penn Foundation clients. Collections for giving tree gifts and specific drives for coats and warm...
TELFORD, PA
Lake County Leader

St. Luke’s welcomes first baby of 2022

RONAN — St. Luke Community Healthcare’s New Beginnings Birth Center in Ronan this week announced the birth of the first baby for 2022. There was a lot of anticipation this year, as the first birth came more than a week into January. At 2:45 a.m. Jan. 8, Baby...
RONAN, MT
WKBW-TV

William Mattar Law Offices – Operation Code Blue and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy

For those who may not be aware, code blue is an emergency weather safety plan that is put in place when temperatures reach a certain degree. Megan Lederhouse, William Mattar outreach coordinator says each code blue shelter is going to have different specifications for that and different services that they offer. She says some of these services may be outreach to help people get off the street in the cold weather, transportation, shelter and a warm meal and it is important for people to know that not every shelter is a code blue shelter. Megan says we want to shine a light on the code blue shelters that we have here in Buffalo and that’s why we want to talk about St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy which is a 100% volunteer and donation based and they are partnering with Restoration Society again this year for code blue services.
BUFFALO, NY
scorebooklive.com

St. Luke's Episcopal

WEIGHT LOSS
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s earns national safe sleep re-certification

St. Luke's has earned silver level recognition from the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification was created by Cribs for Kids, the only national infant safe sleep organization. St. Luke’s was the...
HEALTH SERVICES
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health welcomes first babies of the New Year at St. Luke’s and Charlton Memorial Hospitals

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Southcoast Health is delighted to announce the first baby born at St. Luke’s Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital in 2022. Parents Valerie and Tyler Wolstenholme of Swansea, Massachusetts, welcomed son Hendrix at 12:46 am on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Hendrix was born weighing seven pounds and seven and a half ounces and measuring 18 and a half inches long. Hendrix is the couple’s first child.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

Got an On the Run Cinnabun craving? New St. Luke's Hospital kiosk offers pastry and more

NEW BEDFORD — Regulars of the Rockdale Avenue location can still purchase their cinnamon buns and other delectable pastries from On The Run Cinnabun at St. Luke's Hospital. Mary Kelley-Zis uprooted her business from the corner of Rockdale Avenue and Stackhouse Street to a small lobby kiosk in St. Luke's Hospital after her lease agreement came to an end. She was inspired by the majority of her customers who were employees of the hospital, including President and CEO Keith Hovan, Kelley-Zis said.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s welcomes Physical Therapist Alicia Desmarais

Physical Therapist Alicia Desmarais, DPT, has joined St. Luke's. Desmarais earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She went into physical therapy because she has always been interested in human anatomy and the interaction of multiple systems to create movement. She wanted to pursue a career that would allow for lifelong learning of those interests. She also wanted to be able to work with members of the community to encourage health and wellness.
DULUTH, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke’s opens new adolescent behavioral unit in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke’s opened a new adolescent behavioral unit on Tuesday. St. Luke’s University Health Network says they opened its new Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit to provide safe, expert and compassionate care to children and adolescents experiencing serious mental, emotional or behavioral symptoms. The Adolescent Behavioral...
EASTON, PA
creativeloafing.com

Matthew Brown and the St. Luke’s Adult Choir

CL's Doug DeLoach recommends: St. Luke’s Adult Choir and Matthew Brown present a program of Choral Evensong and organ music. Choral Evensong is a 45-minute long Christian church service in which harmonic choral singing, performed at the approximate even point between active day and restful night, is supposed to induce peaceful contemplation among the congregants. Believers and non-believers alike are welcome to appreciate this tradition, which dates back to at least mid-16th century England and the Protestant Reformation. Reverend Winnie Varghese, rector of St. Luke's, will officiate the service proper, while staff singers of the St. Luke Adult Choir will perform music by Harrison Oxley, Philip Moore and Grayston Ives. Preceding the Choral Evensong, St. Luke's Director of Music, Matthew Brown, will perform works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Herbert Howells and Maurice Duruflé on the Alston Memorial Organ, a spectacular instrument with more than 5,000 pipes, eighty-five ranks, plus a number of digital stops. — DD.
RELIGION
The Independent

Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver, Canada, were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.Austin Furgason, a Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCTV 5

St. Luke's employees honor local woman with brain cancer

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- In Shawnee on Sunday, there was a small piece of a joy for a well-deserving member of the community. Nancy Dixon has battled glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for three years. Current and former employees from St. Luke's held a car parade in Dixon's honor.
SHAWNEE, KS

