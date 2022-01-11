Harrow fundraisers raise over £12,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

For those who may not be aware, code blue is an emergency weather safety plan that is put in place when temperatures reach a certain degree. Megan Lederhouse, William Mattar outreach coordinator says each code blue shelter is going to have different specifications for that and different services that they offer. She says some of these services may be outreach to help people get off the street in the cold weather, transportation, shelter and a warm meal and it is important for people to know that not every shelter is a code blue shelter. Megan says we want to shine a light on the code blue shelters that we have here in Buffalo and that’s why we want to talk about St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy which is a 100% volunteer and donation based and they are partnering with Restoration Society again this year for code blue services.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO