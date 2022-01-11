ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flyers icon Bobby Clarke gives youngster with cystic fibrosis ‘best Christmas ever!’

By samcarchidi
phillyhockeynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Clarke was a Hockey Hall of Famer, a fearless leader, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion during his legendary 15-year career with the Philadelphia Flyers....

phillyhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyhockeynow.com

Flyers-Rangers preview: Philly hungry to stop losing skid

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the exact same predicament Saturday as they were when they faced the New York Rangers last month, only this time the game is at the Wells Fargo Center. Once again, they are trying to snap a six-game losing streak. “Obviously, this New York team is...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Christmas#Nhl
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Icemen takes on ECHL All-Star team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen will take on the ECHL All-Star Team Monday night. Ahead of the game, fans got to take over the arena for fan fest. Action Sports Jax Stuart Webber spoke to one fan who was brought to tears when they got to get close and personal with the one and only Stanley Cup.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy