Carbon Monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. Common sources of carbon monoxide include any fuel burning devices, such as your stove, furnace or water heater. As outside temperatures drop during the winter months, things start to heat up indoors. Winter is a peak time for carbon monoxide poisoning as more people start to utilize their fuel burning devices. Learn how to help protect your home and family from an emergency with our simple carbon monoxide safety tips.

