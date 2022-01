Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of Signal, is stepping down as CEO, with WhatsApp founder Brian Acton stepping in on an interim basis. Signal is one of the most secure messaging platforms on the market, and has seen a major increase in usage as privacy has become more important to users. In fact, according to a recent report, Signal was one of the only apps the FBI was unable to glean any useful information from. The only information that could be gained was when an account was created and when it was last used.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO