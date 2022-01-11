ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Eagle expects revenue growth for holiday quarter

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc said on Tuesday it expected revenue for the...

US News and World Report

Maersk Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4% in the last three months of the year was more than offset by freight rates improving 80% compared with a year earlier.
Fudzilla

TSMC expects more growth

Taiwanese chip outfit TSMC expects robust growth to accelerate due to booming semiconductor demand. The outfit reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Entrepreneur

American Eagle (AEO) Lifts '23 Financial Goals on Growth Plans

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO has been gaining from significant progress in its Real Power Real Growth value creation plan, which aims at real estate and inventory optimization efforts, omni-channel and customer focus via innovation and expansion, and supply-chain investments. Driven by the progress on the plan and robust holiday...
Benzinga

Shaw Communications Registers 1.2% Revenue Growth In Q1

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1.2% year-on-year to C$1.39 billion. EPS was C$0.39 versus C$0.31 last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.3% to C$633 million, and the margin expanded by 140 bps to 45.7%. Wireline revenue was C$1.06 billion in-line with the prior year, and...
Benzinga

SemiLEDs Clocks 104% Revenue Growth In Q1

SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 103.8% year-over-year to $1.47 million. EPS loss narrowed to $(0.12) from $(0.17) in the previous year. The company reported a gross profit of $0.203 million, with a margin of 13.9% for the quarter. Loss from operations was $(0.978) million...
Marietta Daily Journal

American Airlines expects $1.2 billion pre-tax loss for fourth quarter

American Airlines said Tuesday that it lost around $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of another pandemic-stricken year, a sign the carrier still has miles to go to recover from COVID-19 after nearly two years of struggles. Still, the preliminary financial figures for the last three months of 2021 are...
95.5 FM WIFC

Abbott Labs CEO expects strong COVID-19 testing demand in near term

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said on Tuesday demand for COVID-19 testing has surged globally and that sales of its tests should stay strong in the near term. “We’ve obviously you know, had a pretty, pretty strong last couple of months of testing and we...
Benzinga

Organigram Clocks Highest Quarterly Net Revenue In Q1

Organigram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) has posted Q1 FY22 net revenue of $30.4 million, the highest quarterly net revenue in the company's history at 22% growth sequentially and 57% Y/Y. The increase was primarily due to increased adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue, partly offset by lower average selling price...
Seeking Alpha

Bioventus estimates 30% growth in Q4 revenue

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) estimates prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $128.5 to $131.5M indicating a 30% to 33% Y/Y growth. For FY21, revenue is expected to be in the range of $429 to $432M which marks a ~34% increase from prior year,. "We continued to deliver above-market growth...
Seekingalpha.com

908 devices expects 54% revenue growth in FY21, roughly in line with consensus

908 Devices expects preliminary unaudited revenue for 4Q to be at least $15.1M (consensus $15.12M), compared to $5.7M in the 4Q of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%. FY21 revenue is expected to be at least $41.5M (consensus $41.49M), compared to $26.9M in the FY20, reflecting growth of at least 54%.
hackernoon.com

How Growth Financing Increases Revenue for Tech Companies?

More than 60% of businesses were able to convert revenue into a double with the help of growth financing. Growth financing can take many forms, from lines of credit extended by a traditional bank to SBA loans from the federal government’s Small Business Administration. Companies may seek out venture capital or angel investors, or they may consider going public with an IPO of stock. All of these can bring in substantial funds, but some of them are challenging to access while others require significant size, time, and documentation to begin.
Akron Beacon Journal

RPM International reports record second-quarter revenue, expects strong third quarter

RPM International reported record second-quarter revenue despite what the Medina corporation said were ongoing supply chain disruptions and material shortages, while earnings fell slightly from a year ago. RPM, whose subsidiaries make specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and more, also said on Wednesday it expects a strong third quarter and higher sales growth compared...
95.5 FM WIFC

Australia’s Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

(Reuters) – Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year’s A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
95.5 FM WIFC

China’s Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a...
