Law

Bulgaria’s surveillance laws breach European human rights convention-ECHR

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria violates the European Convention of Human Rights when it comes to secret surveillance and retention and accessing of communication data, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. In a case brought by two Bulgarian lawyers and two rights protection non-profit organisations in...

