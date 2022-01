The opening day of round robin play is in the books at the WVC, and the usual stinging chill of the Lake Shore waterfront was all but erased inside McCormick Place, as the attending teams turned up the heat, and set the table for moving day tomorrow as teams jockey for bracket positioning. Ride along with us as we whip around the opening round action, and give a shout out to some of the notable performers of the day in the Supernova spotlight!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO