Recently, Hy-Vee shut down a handful of their stores in the midwest including the long-standing Collins Road store in Cedar Rapids. At the same time, they've also expanded their footprint further south to places like Tennessee and Alabama or will be soon. Another move they've made is to add security guards in stores. When you think of a store security guard, you probably think of actor/comedian Kevin James as the big screen pushover in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" or the technologically imposing "Robocop" who has become a reference to someone exerting excessive authority they don't have. Neither of these is likely to be true with the Hy-Vee security force.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO