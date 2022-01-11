ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

There Are Very Few Homes for Sale in Sioux Falls, Here’s Why

By Marc Elliott, Dakota News Now
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of days ago I was speaking with a guy who just started working here at the radio station. He mentioned the difficulties he and his wife were having right now trying to find a home to buy in Sioux Falls. The minute they find one they like,...

kxrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A Sioux Falls Brick Builder’s Dream! New Lego Store Opening Soon

A Lego franchise store called Bricks & Minifigs is coming to Sioux Falls and the new owners, Jenn and Ryan Dean hope to have the doors open by spring '22. Their start-up idea is timely and bold. According to Pigeon605, The Deans were looking for a career change and building Legos was always a passion. They visited the Bricks & Minifigs in Omaha and one thing led to another.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

12 Items You Should Have On-Hand For A Power Outage

I grew up out in the sticks of upstate New York where we would lose power for days at a time during the winter. I also successfully survived Texas’ snowmageddon last year so, I know a thing or two about getting by without power. Sure, I’m not an expert but I definitely have some real-life experience here. Although some people may feel a bit strange about keeping a supply of certain items in the house “just in case”, it’s always better to be over-prepared than under and, believe me, you do not want to find out for yourself the hard way. In the event of a blackout, you need a reliable supply kit to get you by without power, and included below are just a few essentials to start with.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Housing Market#Dakota News Now#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Among the Best That Helps Stranded Drivers

The next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area this Friday. If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Restaurant of the Year Announced

If you're looking for an award-winning restaurant in South Dakota, you don't always look in a city. Sometimes you have to look a few miles outside of town. The South Dakota Retailers Association held its 125th annual awards banquet on Monday. The winner of the Restaurant of the Year went to the Cattlemen's Club Steakhouse just outside of Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

It’s Official: Tea Area Schools Are Back In Masks

Just when the general population believes things are slowly returning to normal, COVID-19 decides to spread with lightning speed complete with a new, contagious variant. This new version of the virus is spreading so quickly that many school districts are deciding to once again enforce mask mandates including districts in the Sioux Empire.
TEA, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy