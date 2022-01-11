ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Visuals On & Off The Air! (01/11/21) | RSMS

 6 days ago

Check out some highlights from last week, see what...

Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 01/29/21)

Another week of shady, messy and funny moments from me and the team, and Toine The Don runs down some highlights on Toine360!! Thanks for listening to the show and for watching our content on social media!!!!.
West Love Shares Her Testimony | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Last night we had part 1 of a special #ComedyKaraokeNight with a full show starring the awesome West Love!! Watch her share her testimony before she shut it down at the Stardome!!!! And watch part 2 tonight live on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.
Watch Live Now: The MJ Morning Show

Not only can you listen to MJ on Q105, but now you can watch too! Just press play and watch what's happening right now in the studio with MJ, Roxanne, Froggy, Fester and Producer Coop. Is the show in a break? Check out these pics!. People Are Loving MJ's...
Al B. Sure Shares Scary News | RSMS

In this #HotSpot, @DABRATTV talks about Ashanti Official, Keyshia Cole, UGK (Underground Kingz), The Real 8Ball and MJG, and Tory Lanez. But she really got our attention when she talked about the medical issues Al B. Sure has been dealing with.
Rickey Smiley
Top 5 Divine 9 Moments On The Show!

We showed love to all of the Divine 9 this year on the show!! Here are some of the best moments we had with Black Greek organizations in 2020 on Toine The Don's Toine360!!!
Joking On The Line Dancers | Comedy & Karaoke Night

The D2 Line Dancers did half a song and then they all went on break, so I had to clown!! 😂😂😂😂😂 Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.
Top 5 Praise Breaks Of 2020

Praising Him on the air and off the air all year-long!! Here goes Toine the Don on Toine360 with the recap of some great #PraiseBreak clips from 2020…
West Love Covers "Freak It" By Lathun | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Remember that song "Freak It" by Lathun from back in the day?? Watch West Love put her spin on it during this week's special edition of my #ComedyKaraokeNight!! Get tickets to watch the next show on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.
Win Tickets to See Rickey Smiley & Friends LIVE!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It's a Rickey Smiley WINNING WEEKEND!! Comedian and our own morning show host Rickey Smiley will be performing live at the. Tickets are on sale now — but we want to hook you up early! Text "93tickets" to 23845...
Que Dawg Sings "Always & Forever" By Heatwave | Comedy & Karaoke Night

A Bruh named Jonathan represented at the StarDome this week, and here he is singing Heatwave's classic song "Always And Forever." How do you think he did?? Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
