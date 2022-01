If you recently used a temporary or semi-permanent hair dye and aren’t thrilled with the results — or maybe you’ve wound up with a greenish tint from swimming in chlorine — certain clarifying shampoos can help. Generally, the best clarifying shampoos to remove color contain powerful surfactants that remove all sorts of things from your hair and scalp, including dirt, oil, pollution, dry skin and flakes, and semi-permanent hair dyes. Be mindful that to lift permanent color, you’ll need to see a pro. And clarifying shampoos won’t always be able to successfully remove your color, so you may need to call in the professionals regardless (but first, you can try washing your hair with a clarifying shampoo a few times, leaving it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it out).

