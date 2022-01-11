Sommelier and Wine Director Evan Turner Is Greek Wine’s No. 1 Hype Guy

Wine is similar to fashion. Some styles seem to have their moment in the sun, when everyone wants them. And then, inexplicably, they are out of favor. But there’s also the rotation of interest that comes from necessity: Something gets discovered, it’s a great value, more people hear about it, the demand goes up, limited supply forces prices to rise, and suddenly it disappears from circulation. As a result, those at the coal face of the wine world are always looking for the next discovery: wines that excite, but are affordable enough for all to enjoy. And now that cru Beaujolais is more popular than ever — and more expensive as a result — what will be the next darling of the wine world?

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO