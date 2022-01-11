Sommelier and Wine Director Evan Turner Is Greek Wine’s No. 1 Hype Guy

Copenhagen is having a moment in the culinary limelight as Europe’s coolest foodie capital, with rough and ready Vesterbro the most exciting area of the city in which to try the latest food trends. Take a stroll along the streets of Slagterboderne (meaning “butcher’s stalls”) and Flaesketorvet (“flesh square”) and you’ll find eateries that offer new twists on Danish classics, those that play with fusing Danish food with other world cuisines, and, perhaps most surprising of all, innovative options for vegetarians and vegans in an area that was once the very epicentre for Denmark’s meat trade. A cattle market was established here in 1671 and operated until 1878, and by the early 1900s the area was dense with slaughterhouses, butchers’ shops, market halls, and cooling houses, until it fell into decline. In the late 1940s, there was talk of demolishing it all.
Comments / 0