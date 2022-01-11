Jennifer Hudson Rocks Steady

Back in 2015, when Lin-Manuel Miranda was putting together the original cast for Hamilton, he tapped a young Anthony Ramos in a dual role that included playing his Hamilton's son, Philip. Three years later, Ramos would play Usnavi, a character loosely based on Miranda in In the Heights at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Upon seeing Ramos in the role, the playwright took to Twitter and likened the joy of watching Ramos to that of a proud father watching his son follow in his footsteps. So, perhaps it was destined that Ramos’s first leading role in a major studio film would be reprising the part for Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of In the Heights. For W’s Best Performances issue, Ramos muses on the teachers who inspired him, angering his mom by listening to Eminem, and why his electricity bill almost forced him to take another role instead.

