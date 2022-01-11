ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church tests positive for virus

Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Patriarch Porfirije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the church said Tuesday, amid a surge in infections in the country and elsewhere in the Balkan region.

Porfirije has developed “very mild symptoms of the virus infection” and remains in home isolation, said the statement. It added that Porfirije is carrying out administrative duties entirely without problems.

The 60-year-old patriarch became the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church after the previous patriarch, Irinej, died in November 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Porfirije on Sunday attended a mass ceremony in Republika Srpska, the Serb-run part of neighboring Bosnia, where few people wore face masks.

Serbia reported nearly 9,000 new infections on Monday in the country of 7 million people. The number of daily new cases has risen sharply after New Year’s celebrations that included open-air concerts and relaxed anti-virus rules.

Experts say the current rise in cases is driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus and is likely to worsen further. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon on Monday criticized the virus policies of authorities.

“Everything that was organized should not have happened,” Kon said. “Belgrade exploded after New Year’s and now it’s spreading to the rest of Serbia.”

Serbia has recorded over 1.3 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic while nearly 13,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Infections have been on the rise in neighboring Croatia where authorities further limited gatherings from Tuesday, widened the mandatory use of face masks and urged companies to organize home work when possible.

Croatia on Tuesday reported almost 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours while authorities said that 38 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to nearly 13,000.

Croatia’s neighbor, Slovenia, on Tuesday reported 5,164 new cases of coronavirus, which the official STA news agency said is the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. Slovenia has tightened entry and other rules in face of the omicron wave.

In Bosnia, authorities in part of the country said they recorded a 98% rise in infections in the past week which has led to the tightening of rules on gatherings and testing. Officials said further limitations are possible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

Orthodox Christians in Russia Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations. The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services. But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow s huge Christ The Savior...
RELIGION
Times Leader

Serbia votes in referendum on constitutional changes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia held a referendum Sunday on constitutional amendments that the populist government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union. The ballot focuses on the changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Serbia’s president urges Djokovic to come home

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s president called on Novak Djokovic to return to his native country on Sunday hours after the top-ranked tennis player lost his court battle to play at the Australian Open and was deported. Djokovic’s final destination was not immediately clear. He left Australia after saying...
TENNIS
Times Leader

Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also were allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Balkan#Republika
Laredo Morning Times

Ocasio-Cortez tests positive; Pelosi open to aid: Virus Update

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic congresswoman, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there’s an “opportunity” to add coronavirus relief aid to a package of federal legislation. London may be past the peak of the fast-spreading omicron...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Russian Orthodox Church creates prayer for gamers

Church representatives propose 39 initiatives, including a service for people obsessed with computers. Members of the Russian Orthodox Church have come out with 39 new initiatives, including a new prayer service for those who are ?possessed with computer passion.?. The initiatives were submitted at the end of 2021 to the...
RELIGION
Times Leader

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been been in custody for more than four years, resumed Monday without his participation. The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
AFP

Two women drown in Peru due to Tonga volcanic eruption

Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, more than 10,000 kilometers away, local emergency services said on Sunday. The two women drowned on Saturday in Lambayeque. Peru's government on Saturday closed 22 Pacific ports in the country's north and center due to the waves. The Center for national emergency operations said the unusually strong waves were "due to the volcanic activity in north Nuku'alofa, Tonga."
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
HEALTH
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
abc27 News

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay […]
AMERICAS
Times Leader

COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries. A shipment...
WORLD
Times Leader

Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old...
TENNIS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy