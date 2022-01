Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The resolutions are coming! The resolutions are coming! Whether you're a staunch believer in the power of turning over a new leaf with the rolling-over of the calendar or you just need to get back on track after an indulgent holiday season, January is a great time to reassess and refocus. And if fitness is a big part of your New Year's goals, you could give yourself a major leg up by using technology to your advantage. Well, exercise-tracking and workout-motivating tech doesn't get much better than Apple's Series 7 Watch, which has just dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen, offered on Amazon for $60 off right now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO