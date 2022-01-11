Which Is More Important To Biofuels – The Soil Or The Crop?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do plants grow straight? – Sara H., age 5, New Paltz, New York Have you ever been at a sporting event or concert and had to wiggle and reposition to get in just the right spot to see the action? Maybe you needed to shift left or right to see between two people. Perhaps you even had to squat on your seat to see over the person in front of you. Well, plants often have to do...

