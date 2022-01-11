Blood crisis forces Vitalant to go out-of-state for donations

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The American Red Cross declared an unprecedented national blood crisis across the U.S.

"It's as bad as we've seen it in two years," said Kristen Lane, communications manager at Vitalant, during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Tuesday. "We have reached a new all-time low with regard to blood donors."

Vitalant has been forced to go out of state to get more blood for those in need.

The blood service provider is the blood supplier for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC hospitals.

Click here to schedule an appointment and donate blood. Listen to the full interview with Lane above to learn more.