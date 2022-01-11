SME banking platform Novo raises $90m

Gr4vy, the leading company for cloud-native payments orchestration, today announced the closing of $15M in Series A extension funding, led by March Capital, a top-tier venture capital firm known for investing in companies poised for hyper-growth globally, with participation from Nyca Partners, Activant Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. The recent series brings Gr4vy’s total funding to $27.2M. Since its launch in April, the company has nearly doubled its valuation, reflecting its strong growth and its demonstrated value to merchants globally. The additional revenue will further accelerate Gr4vy’s worldwide expansion to meet heightened market demand and support its product roadmap for its cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP).

