If Bitcoin breaks above $45,500, select altcoins like NEAR, ATOM, FTM and FTT could turn bullish in the short-term. Bitcoin (BTC) has stopped its decline and is attempting a recovery along with select altcoins. Some traders have been fearing a massive sell-off in Bitcoin but Capriole CEO Charles Edwards said that Bitcoin’s worst crashes have happened “due to miner capitulation (December 2018 and March 2020), when BTC fell below production costs.” However, the current production cost of Bitcoin was $34,000, which is well below the current price.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO