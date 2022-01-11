Big Tech 'Antitrust Reform' Agenda Sags, Revealing Mostly Empty Rhetoric

With the appointment of the new head of the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice now in place, companies and practitioners alike are eagerly awaiting a mission statement from the agency with respect to U.S. criminal antitrust enforcement. By any measure, the three-decade-long wave of criminal antitrust enforcement waned during the prior administration. See, e.g., Todd S. Fishman and David C. Esseks, Criminal Antitrust Enforcement (Chapter 1) at §1.02[4], White Collar Crime: Business and Regulatory Offenses, Law Journal Press (2019 rev. ed.). In addition, President Biden’s July 2021 executive order on promoting competition in concentrated U.S. markets made only passing reference to cartel activity. So the question remains whether the agency’s present focus on single-enterprise market dominance in a number of domestic markets, including the information technology, agriculture and health care sectors, will displace the past emphasis on multi-firm cartel conduct.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO