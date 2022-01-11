ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Big Tech 'Antitrust Reform' Agenda Sags, Revealing Mostly Empty Rhetoric

By Karl Bode
Tech Dirt
 6 days ago

Much of last year was dominated by talk about how there was a "new, bipartisan coalition" of folks interested in "reining in big tech" via "antitrust reform." The GOP in particular, which has, for forty years, largely embraced and encouraged monopolization and consolidation at every turn (see telecom as a shining...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Antitrust#Tech Companies#Federal Trade Commission#Gop
protocol.com

Tech groups lash out at 'rushed' Senate antitrust plans

Lobbying groups for top tech firms are pushing back against the Senate Judiciary Committee's plan to mark up a bipartisan antitrust bill on Thursday. The groups, including TechNet, Chamber of Progress, NetChoice and others, charged the committee with rushing the bill through without a substantive hearing process. "This bill deserves...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Criminal Antitrust in 2022: Two Cases Likely To Frame the New Agenda

With the appointment of the new head of the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice now in place, companies and practitioners alike are eagerly awaiting a mission statement from the agency with respect to U.S. criminal antitrust enforcement. By any measure, the three-decade-long wave of criminal antitrust enforcement waned during the prior administration. See, e.g., Todd S. Fishman and David C. Esseks, Criminal Antitrust Enforcement (Chapter 1) at §1.02[4], White Collar Crime: Business and Regulatory Offenses, Law Journal Press (2019 rev. ed.). In addition, President Biden’s July 2021 executive order on promoting competition in concentrated U.S. markets made only passing reference to cartel activity. So the question remains whether the agency’s present focus on single-enterprise market dominance in a number of domestic markets, including the information technology, agriculture and health care sectors, will displace the past emphasis on multi-firm cartel conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

The potential backlash of using antitrust laws against Big Tech

Our former congressional colleagues recently held another round of hearings regarding the notion of reigning in “Big Tech.” But often lost in the debate in Washington is the sector’s critical impact in smaller towns and suburban cities. Small towns and suburbs that range from Fargo’s burgeoning tech ecosystem to Buckhead’s “Tech Village,” which we were honored to represent in the United States Senate — and whose interests we are hopeful policymakers will protect as they consider any new technology regulation.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Axios

Tech antitrust bills’ make or break moment

Lawmakers and lobbyists anticipate a major fight over antitrust bills meant to tame Big Tech, before the midterms put an unofficial end to the legislative effort. Why it matters: The bills could remake how Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google operate and treat competitors — if they make it over the finish line.
ECONOMY
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights

'We are in a crisis of democracy,” the Rev. William Barber said. “We talk about the filibuster, about how it hurts Black people — the filibuster has hurt everybody in this country, Black folk, women, the labor movement. The post Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

White House takes aim at one of Trump's most consequential mistakes

Exactly six years ago yesterday, the international nuclear agreement with Iran was implemented. Six years later, the JCPOA policy is effectively gone, and efforts to reach a new agreement are going nowhere fast. The result is an increasingly obvious national security threat. As Politico reported, President Joe Biden's team is...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy