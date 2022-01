AAX, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, has added more tools for its user base to harness through integration with The Tie. The Tie is a provider of predictive sentiment analytics, fundamental analysis, and market data on cryptocurrencies. The completion of the integration will be within this month. The partnership enables AAX to provide a more detailed analysis of the crypto markets at a glance, based on real-time news, quantified sentiment analytics, and volume alerts. The visual data enables investors to quickly identify and capitalize on key signals to maximize their portfolio growth.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO