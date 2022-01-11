Lions' Final 2021 Grades

The first step into the offseason is often one of evaluation.

After the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-30, to finish a 3-13-1 campaign, the organization will now enter the evaluation stage, as it prepares to create a better product heading into next season.

The Lions will have plenty of questions to answer and decisions to make. Though it will be a long decision-making process, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will work together to ensure the Lions figure out the direction they feel is best for the team.

But first, here's an evaluation of the season that was. Here are SI All Lions’ positional group grades for the Lions, following the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks: C-

The first step in the rebuild was a trade. Upon taking the job as GM, Holmes initiated a trade to send franchise mainstay Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for a plethora of draft capital and former top pick Jared Goff.

After five seasons in L.A., Goff took on the reins of becoming the Lions' undoubted starter. Early on, it was a struggle, as Detroit’s offense was often stuck in neutral. Through the season’s first 12 games, the offense scored over 20 points just one time.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft struggled with fumbles, leading the league at one point. He struggled with accuracy and consistency, resulting in an inability to sustain drives.

However, right around the time Campbell took over the play-calling duties in Week 10, a switch was flipped. Goff missed the Lions’ Week 11 game at Cleveland, but returned on Thanksgiving against Chicago to begin his road to redemption.

Behind their starting quarterback, the Lions beat a pair of playoff teams in Goff's final two starts of the season. First, it was a beating of the Arizona Cardinals, while the last game was a come-from-behind win against a medley of Green Bay starters and backups.

In his final five games, Goff threw 11 touchdowns, to just two interceptions. He missed two games, one with COVID-19 and another with a knee injury, but looked solid in his return during the Lions’ season finale.

In Goff’s absence, Tim Boyle made the first three starts of his career. All three were losses, and the young quarterback struggled with interceptions and accuracy while showing limited flashes of prominence.

Early in the season, it looked as though Goff was simply a stop-gap quarterback until the Lions could find their new franchise leader. Yet, the veteran orchestrated a turnaround, as he got comfortable with his new team.

At the very least, Goff has earned an opportunity in 2022 to get another look with an improved roster.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

Running backs: B-

The Lions have promising depth in their backfield with their one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Swift, in particular, was exciting in the first half of the season, scoring a touchdown in five of the team’s first seven games. His speed, paired with Williams’ power, gave the Lions a unique blend. Yet, the offense couldn’t find the right combination between run and pass early on.

Things didn’t improve in the second half, either, as both Swift and Williams would miss time with either injuries or illness. Swift missed four straight games before returning in Week 17, while Williams missed Weeks 14 and 15.

Swift, a Georgia product, had two consecutive 130-plus-yard rushing performances before he suffered his injury in Week 12. Heading into his third season, it will be interesting to see whether those career-best performances are sustainable.

Williams, meanwhile, failed to cross over 100 yards in a game, and finished with a modest total of 601 yards on the season. He should return in 2022 in a similar role.

Three youngsters made their NFL debuts in Detroit’s backfield in 2021. Jermar Jefferson, a seventh-round pick in 2021, played in just seven games, and carried the ball 15 times. Godwin Igwebuike contributed mostly on special teams, but had a pair of impressive scoring runs.

Craig Reynolds, meanwhile, was the darling of the preseason, and burst on to the scene with 112 rushing yards in his second career game. Yet, he would total just 35 yards in his last three games.

Swift is a lock to return and Williams is under contract for another year. But, the depth behind them remains uncertain.

Wide receivers/tight ends: C+

With Stafford and his top receivers gone, all eyes turned to third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson to be Goff’s top receiving threat. In the Iowa product, the Lions have a big, physical receiver who can make tough catches while absorbing contact.

He began the season by living up to his billing, as he hauled in 16 total catches in his first two games. However, opponents began to take him away in their gameplans. He still had big games in losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia, but both games were blowouts.

In all, Hockenson finished with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns, before suffering a hand injury and undergoing season-ending surgery.

At receiver, Quintez Cephus was a top performer early in the season. Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely after he suffered a broken collarbone. In his place, the Lions struggled to find another top target until late in the season.

That top target was rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished the season with six straight eight-catch games. The 2021 fourth-round pick shot up the depth chart, to finish the season with a team-high 912 receiving yards.

Kalif Raymond was reliable and speedy, handling punt returns and occasionally burning defenses with his blazing speed. He had a pair of 100-yard games, including in the season finale against the Packers.

Josh Reynolds was a nice waiver-wire pickup just after the halfway point of the season. With his addition, the Lions added veteran depth and a familiar face for Goff, who played with him for four seasons in L.A.

KhaDarel Hodge had ups-and-downs in his first full season, having a breakout game against Seattle but struggling to climb the depth chart when the team was at full health.

Similar to the running back position, Hockenson and St. Brown form a formidable duo to build on. However, questions remain at the position from a depth perspective, as Raymond and Reynolds are both set to be free agents.