Alex Lifeson's Envy of None project has released a new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album. You can listen to "Liar" below. "You let your darkness show / And now I know that everything you said was just a lie," singer Maiah Wynne sings over what the video's caption describes as "industrial beats, driving fuzz bass and atmospheric guitars ... thrilling in ways closer to the darker art rock of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle than anything these musicians have been known for prior."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO