Technology

Getting Smart About Five 2022 AI And Machine Learning Predictions

By Titus Capilnean
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Marketing at Appen, driving responsible, inclusive AI and training data conversations with global companies. As new technologies exit the realm of dreams and enter the realm of possibility and reality, there’s always a reckoning with their true capabilities. In 2021, I saw teams build the foundations for some really...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

mit.edu

Physics and the machine-learning “black box”

Machine-learning algorithms are often referred to as a “black box.” Once data are put into an algorithm, it’s not always known exactly how the algorithm arrives at its prediction. This can be particularly frustrating when things go wrong. A new mechanical engineering (MechE) course at MIT teaches students how to tackle the “black box” problem, through a combination of data science and physics-based engineering.
ENGINEERING
aibusiness.com

AI predictions 2022: The expert views

Here are predictions by leading experts from across the industry on how AI could be developed or deployed in 2022. Leading AI voices from the likes of Gryphon.ai, iManage and Icertis provide insights into everything from the metaverse to model evaluation. Synthetic data will be a requirement to build the...
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Seeking a way of preventing audio models for AI machine learning from being fooled

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly based on machine learning models, trained using large datasets. Likewise, human-computer interaction is increasingly dependent on speech communication, mainly due to the remarkable performance of machine learning models in speech recognition tasks. However, these models can be fooled by "adversarial" examples; in other words, inputs...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

The Machine Learning Product Strategy Journey

Most often, organizations across the globe venture into machine learning use-case designs, defining concrete objectives and project plans to harness the power of ever more intelligent machines. Unfortunately, a single use-case does not make a strategy. This article prompts thinking beyond a single use case and determining if and where...
SOFTWARE
#Data Science#Machine Learning#Data Management#Ai#Gartner
dataversity.net

How AI Is Paving the Way for Smart Documentation Management

Remember the days when we used to stand in a queue to get a copy of a document? Or when we discovered the magical-seeming invention of personal Xerox machines that later became an office necessity?. When it comes to document management, we surely have come a long way from using...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Team Topology for Machine Learning

Organizing teams in modern organizations in their journey to machine learning to achieve fast flow. Nowadays, Machine Learning (ML) is all in rage worldwide. A lot of companies are adopting ML (or AI or Advanced Analytics or Data-Driven Decision Making) in their current business processes. In this organization, a lot of effort is going towards recruiting ML talents, forming teams, identifying the feature scope of the team. Like many tech organizations, these organizations are also producing monoliths applications, e.g., one platform that includes workflow orchestration, model management, feature management, ML application code, etc. When such an organization realizes that they have ten different teams with seven different architectures, they realize that it is neither scalable nor reasonable to be in such a situation. It is more expensive to maintain the platform, which makes it difficult to replicate the design elsewhere. It is harder to update, which in turn affects delivery speed. It is very difficult to discontinue, which lowers team morale. It also enables heavy reliance on tribal knowledge, which makes the team sensitive to mobility.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

ML Ops with Azure Machine Learning

High-level Conceptual Overview of ML DevOps Pipeline implementation framework. Azure Machine Learning Service (AML) offers end-to-end capabilities to manage the ML lifecycle. MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), framework-agnostic interoperability, integrations with ML tools & platforms, security & trust, and extensibility & performance are the key characteristics. Azure Machine Learning SDK in...
SOFTWARE
Northwestern University

Machine Learning Used to Predict Synthesis of Complex Novel Materials

Scientists and institutions dedicate more resources each year to the discovery of novel materials to fuel the world. As natural resources diminish and the demand for higher value and advanced performance products grows, researchers have increasingly looked to nanomaterials. Nanoparticles have already found their way into applications ranging from energy...
ENGINEERING
pymnts

Sezzle Takes Aim at BNPL Fraud With AI, Machine Learning

In a world where consumers expect everything on demand, the popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) has surged for its instant spending power. In fact, BNPL is expected to account for 4.5% of all eCommerce payments in the United States by 2024. Fraudsters naturally gravitate toward markets that show notable growth patterns, however, and as more consumers implement BNPL solutions into their buying habits, security risks become more apparent.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning

Multicollinearity is a well-known challenge in multiple regression. The term refers to the high correlation between two or more explanatory variables, i.e. predictors. It can be an issue in machine learning, but what really matters is your specific use case. In many cases, multiple regression is used with the purpose of understanding something. For example, an ecologist might want to know what kind of environmental and biological factors lead to changes in the population size of chimpanzees. We think of machine learning algorithms as black boxes that need to predict, but that black box sometimes needs to be understood as well. That's when multicollinearity is an issue.
COMPUTERS
EETimes.com

Five AI Inference Trends for 2022

It’s an exciting time to be a part of the rapidly growing AI industry, particularly in the field of inference. Once relegated simply to high-end and outrageously expensive computing systems, AI inference has been marching towards the edge at super-fast speeds. Today, customers in a wide range of industries – from medical, industrial, robotics, security, retail and imaging – are either evaluating or actually designing AI inference capabilities into their products and applications.
COMPUTERS
ShareCast

Seeing Machines launches partnership with AI firm Ambrella

Seeing Machines Ltd. NPV (DI) Driver monitoring technology company Seeing Machines announced a collaboration with artificial intelligence (AI) silicon company Ambarella on Thursday, to bring integrated advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) products to market. 1,187.34. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 1,920.18. 16:26...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Platform products for Machine Learning

How to give the best shot to value-delivery teams in an organization adopting machine learning by making it easy for them to deploy using platform products?. In a recently published article, Team topology for machine learning, I suggested that organizations in their Machine Learning (ML) journey should adopt a team topology consisting of four types of teams as illustrated in Figure 1. The team types are Stream-aligned ML, ML enabling, Data/Infrastructure Subsystem, and ML platform teams. To get an overview of these teams, please check out the article. In this article, we do a deep dive into ML platform teams. In particular, we explain the following points in more detail.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns in Machine Learning for MLOps

Design Patterns are a set of best practices and reusable solutions to common problems. Data Science and other disciplines such as Software Development, Architecture, etc. are constituted by a large number of recurring problems and therefore trying to categories the most common ones and provide different forms of blueprints to easily recognize them and solve them could provide an immense benefit to the wider community.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
devops.com

2022 Predictions: AI, Security and Cloud

It is difficult to find a single area of the technology landscape that isn’t incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into products and services. As we move into a world where distributed computing is the norm for business operations, AI is a requirement given the increasing level of complexity in computing environments. While there are many different ways AI is penetrating computing, I think that there are a few specific areas where we will see a huge amount of growth in terms of innovation and investment.
SOFTWARE
aibusiness.com

2022 predictions for AI in IT, data centers

If the pandemic did anything for AI, it saw the increase in investments in information technology and data centers. Legacy systems were given a kicking as brands sought to accelerate upgrade plans. With those upgrades came increased automation and cloud tools. That was 2021. Should the market expect more of...
SOFTWARE
aibusiness.com

2022 top predictions for AI in finance

AI finance experts expect more personalization and increased deployments. Here are views on what is likely to occur in artificial intelligence in the world of finance, according to leading academics, analysts and AI experts. Leading AI voices from the likes of HSBC, JPMorgan Chase and Omdia Icertis provide insights into...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Get Faster & More Productive in Programming — Machine Learning — Data Analysis

Why You Should Get Faster in Programming as a Data Scientist?. Data Analysis is technically a search problem. The faster you are, the more data you can explore so chances that you will find something valuable increases. We can also say the same thing for Machine Learning model development. We are technically searching over an almost infinite model space to find out the best combination of pre-processing steps, predictors, hyperparameters etc.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Forbes

Using AI And Machine Learning To Improve The Health Insurance Process

Albert Pomales is Co-Founder and CEO of KindHealth, bringing complex insurance solutions to the consumer. Visit Kindhealth.Co. Health insurance is a source of confusion, frustration and stress for many Americans. While the federal and state governments have taken measures to improve the health insurance system, many Americans still groan at the complexities and shortcomings that leave some 15% of adults ages 19-34 uninsured, and both uninsured and insured people say insurance is too expensive.
HEALTH
EETimes.com

Machine Learning Improves Fusion Modeling

Researchers at MIT are employing machine learning techniques to better understand turbulent plasma phenomena in fusion devices. According to MIT News, a new deep learning framework was developed that leverages artificial neural networks to represent a reduced turbulence theory. The research is described in two papers, published in Physical Review...
COMPUTERS

