Drinks

Dry January… Non-Alcoholic Fake Cocktails Now Cost as Much as Actual Liquor

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Dry January… Non-Alcoholic Fake Cocktails Now Cost as Much as Actual Liquor . . . We're not even two weeks into "Dry January" yet, and if you really miss getting down at the end of the night . . . or secretly in the morning . . . with a cocktail,...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 1

KIX 105.7

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Quad Cities Onlines

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

After a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can be a healthy way to start off the year. If you’re trying dry January this year, these TikTok mocktail recipes will give you something delicious to drink for your evening nightcap.
RECIPES
feastmagazine.com

These booze-free cocktails will hit the spot long past Dry January

Whether you are looking to eliminate alcohol from your diet or just reduce your intake, Dry January is always a good time to start – but just because there's no booze in your drink, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be sipping something delicious. From cocktails fruity and refreshing to warm and rich, here are some NA recipes for you to enjoy any time of day.
DRINKS
triathlete.com

Treat Yourself to These Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Recipes

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Maybe you treat yourself to a fancy martini after a long weekend of training, or maybe your reward is a beer in the shower; we don’t judge. But here’s a secret many athletes don’t know about alcohol—you don’t need it in your drink to make it feel special. Drinks can be just as fun and rewarding without the hard stuff.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Fortified Non-Alcoholic Beers

Corona Canada launched Corona Sunbrew 0.0% as a first-of-its-kind non-alcoholic beer that contains 30% of the daily value of Vitamin D per each 330ml serving. This new beverage was created with Corona Extra and extracting the alcohol, then blending the non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D and natural flavors. The 60-calorie non-alcoholic beer is an innovation that taps into the growing interest in alcohol-free alternatives and it will provide insights for future rollouts.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Kin Euphorics
themanual.com

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits to Celebrate Dry January

Planning on adhering to The Manual’s Guide to a Dry January? If December’s indulgence is good for the soul, then a dry January is good for the body. You don’t have to lose the taste or experience of complex cocktails, though. Distilleries from the Northwest to the Southeast serve up classic substitutes to vodka, whiskey, gin, and other herbaceous offerings sans the booze.
DRINKS
Plainview Daily Herald

Check out Blake Lively’s new non-alcoholic mixer line this dry January

From Brad Pitt’s rosé line to Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer brand and Kendall Jenner’s tequila label, more and more celebrities are making a splash in the alcoholic beverage industry. These launches not-so-subtly have coincided with the notable spike in alcohol consumption throughout the past few years of the pandemic, with over 17 celebs introducing new booze in 2020 alone.
DRINKS
Time Out Chicago

Where to find delicious non-alcoholic cocktails in Chicago

Whether you're sober, observing Dry January or simply trying to cut back on your alcohol consumption, there's no need to give up cocktails—not the spirit-free variety, at least. Bars and restaurants throughout Chicago have been adding booze-free mixed drinks to their offerings for years, and now there seems to be more zero-proof options available throughout the city than ever before. From mocktails that emulate a hot toddy or a gin and tonic to original creations that make use of interesting ingredients (fermented mushrooms, mustard seed or a spirit-free Fernet), you don't have to sacrifice flavor if you're looking for something non-alcoholic to drink. Whether you're headed to a Chicago cocktail bar or one of the best restaurants in Chicago, here are some delicious non-alcoholic cocktail recommendations.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSBS

Hey Massachusetts, Doing Dry January? Check Out These Wicked Good Non-Alcoholic Beers

I had some Coors Light and a little champagne on New Year's Eve. I love Coors Light, we all know that, but sometimes you need a break for your mental and physical health. "Dry January" is a public health campaign so to speak to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for 30 days. It started in Europe in the WWII era but has been increasingly popular in the last 10 years in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

WhistlePig's New 'Non-Whiskey' Helps Bartenders Weather Dry January

January has become synonymous with the phrase "New Year, New Me." Folks are suddenly looking for ways to kickstart their health goals by meditating, journaling, joining the gym, or cutting out fast foods. Some people will even participate in Dry January, which means cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Yes, even beer.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bitter Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Betera makes sparkling beverages that are dry, bright, refreshingly bitter and alcohol-free. The alternative beverages are low in sugar and full of flavor from interesting botanical ingredients like Rhubarb-Hibiscus, Ginger-Orange and Elderflower-Lime. These bottled beverages have complex flavor profiles that are like cocktails but easier to enjoy anytime and anywhere.
DRINKS
Paso Robles Daily News

Riboli Family Wines now offering non-alcoholic line of wines

– Stella Rosa, an award-winning Italian wine brand imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for “Dry January” or looking for an alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “Stellabrate” year-round. The non-alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Thrillist

This New Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Will Support Bartenders Throughout Dry January

Surviving Dry January is no easy feat, at least for us mere mortals (read: regular happy hour attendees). But with an entire month of the year marketed around getting sober—be it for 30 days or the kickoff to forever—liquor brands have integrated a non-alcoholic variety into their otherwise boozy portfolios.
DRINKS
Food52

Gnista Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Floral Wormwood is aromatic and fresh, with bitter notes of green herbs and wormwood for good measure. (You’ll find hints of orange peel too.) Use it as a base for your alcohol-free cocktails, serve it over ice, or enjoy it on its own—it makes for a great aperitif.
DRINKS

