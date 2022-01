With the holiday season ending and the world moving forward into another New Year, it may be the perfect time to reflect on our way of buying and using goods. The majority of the world’s economy is based on the concept of consumerism. On the surface this does not seem to be a bad thing, as we need to consume goods and services in order to live. However, the excess acquisition of goods may lead to extremely harmful practices.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO