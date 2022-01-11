NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States. Announcement to the Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. SUBIACO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (' RTG ', the ' Company ') (TSX:RTG)(ASX:RTG) is pleased to announce that Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (' DENR ') signed Department Administrative Order No. 2021-40 on 23 December 2021, lifting the four-year-old ban on the open-pit method of mining for copper, gold, silver, and complex ores in the country.

