NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the 'Processing Plant') is...

Zentek to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ZEN) and (OTC:ZENYF), an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that Chief Executive Officer Greg Fenton will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference being held from January 19 - 20, 2022.
NextSource shares up on successful Molo graphite plant testing

The Toronto-quoted equity of Sir Mick Davis-backed graphite mine developer NextSource Materials (TSX: NEXT; US-OTC: NSRCF) continues to climb after the company announced successful factory acceptance testing this week of the Phase 1 plant for the Madagascar-based Molo graphite mine plant. The company said that the final verification of the...
Hut 8 Mining Announces Corporate Update

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Hut 8 Mining Corp (TSE: HUT), one of the largest innovation-driven digital asset extraction pioneers in North America, announced a business update on Wednesday. Highlights of Mining Production for December 2021. In December, 276 Bitcoins were mined, resulting in an average production rate...
RTG Announces Philippines Lifts the Open Pit Mining Ban

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States. Announcement to the Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. SUBIACO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (' RTG ', the ' Company ') (TSX:RTG)(ASX:RTG) is pleased to announce that Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (' DENR ') signed Department Administrative Order No. 2021-40 on 23 December 2021, lifting the four-year-old ban on the open-pit method of mining for copper, gold, silver, and complex ores in the country.
Trigon Announces First Concentrate Production at Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first copper concentrates were produced at the Kombat Mine in Namibia on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Teams worked through the Christmas period to complete the install of filter presses and run ore through the full production process to achieve this milestone, meeting management's forecasted goal.
Ceylon Graphite receives enviro renewal for its K1 mine in Sri Lanka

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Calibre Mining completes Fiore Gold acquisition

Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] and Fiore Gold Ltd. [F-TSXV; FIOGF-OTCQB] have successfully completed the previously announced transaction pursuant to which, among other things, Calibre acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fiore pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the arrangement, former Fiore shareholders...
Block announces plans to build an open-source bitcoin mining system

Block Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey announced in a tweet Thursday that the payments company is moving ahead with plans to build an open-source bitcoin mining system. Bitcoin mining is the process by which the bitcoin network is kept secure and new bitcoins are brought into circulation. New transactions on the network are added to the peer-to-peer blockchain ledger by solving complex cryptographic mathematical equations.
Gspatial.ai- One of its kind platform for bulk historical air quality and weather data launched

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ambee, a climate intelligence company that supplies hyperlocal environmental data in real-time, has launched Gspatial.ai, a new offering that provides historical air quality and weather data to businesses and governments across 70 countries all over the world. The service includes street-by-street hourly air quality...
Kings Infra creates a world record by harvesting 80 gm L Vannamei Shrimps

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kings Infra Venture Limited, a technology-driven sustainable aquaculture company, has set a world record in the growth of pond-based aquaculture of L Vannamei shrimps by harvesting shrimps weighing 80 gms (210 mm). L Vannamei commonly known as the whiteleg shrimp are native to the...
CBGA Found in Patented Strain Effective in Blocking Covid

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that the cannabis compound CBGA found in its patented strain patented strain Equadorian Sativa, or CTA (US PP 27,475 - http://bit.ly/2te8hFk) has been found effective in blocking covid from entering human cells in a laboratory study published in the Journal of Natural Products (Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV‑2 and the Emerging Variants - https://bit.ly/33FfgwE), but must be taken orally to potentially prevent and treat infection by SARS-CoV-2 according to the study.
SVP Global Ventures Ltd. is now SVP Global Textiles Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading compact cotton yarn manufacturer and one of the fastest growing multinational textile companies,The SVP Global Ventures Ltd. is mainly into manufacturing of cotton yarn and hence a need was felt to include Textile in the name. The Company plans to be a fully integrated Textile Company from Fiber to Fashion with forward integration into fabric and garments.
Esri India partners with AGNIi (Invest India) to Roll-out 'GeoInnovation'

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider, today announced GeoInnovation 2022 - an acceleration platform for startupreneurs, in partnership with AGNIi (Invest India). GeoInnovation program aims to help start-ups leverage Location Intelligence technology to build new businesses. As per...
