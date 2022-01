After months and months of awards-season speculation—hey, what can we say, it’s our year-round obsession—we finally got some solid proof this week of which performances have truly captured the attention of Hollywood. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations included multiple appearances by films and TV shows that have long been presumed favorites, from The Power of the Dog and King Richard to Ted Lasso and Squid Game. But as usual, there were some genuine shockers. How did Kristen Stewart, a long-presumed best-actress front-runner for her performance in Spencer, miss out on a nomination entirely? How did Belfast get a nomination for its ensemble but only one individual actor, the outstanding Caitríona Balfe? And how did Bradley Cooper pop up seemingly out of nowhere for his tiny but fantastic supporting turn in Licorice Pizza?

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO