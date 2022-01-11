ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Transfer news: Zakaria move under discussion

By BBC Sport
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick is looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Denis Zakaria
#Borussia Monchengladbach
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Brentford boss expecting ‘tough battle’ between Ivan Toney and Virgil Van Dijk

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to give Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk another good battle on Sunday.The Bees forward produced a superb display in the last meeting between the clubs in September, grabbing an assist and generally being a constant thorn in the Reds defence’s side with his aerial presence.While Toney largely got the better of Van Dijk in the 3-3 draw, the Dutch centre-back did produce a game-saving tackle late on to deny the former Peterborough striker a potential winning goal.Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield, Frank said with a smile: “Virgil is a decent defender so it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea sweep Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes win prizes

Chelsea completed a sweep of the Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the respective prizes for men’s and women’s coach of the year. The Blues reached the finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions League last season, with the men’s side defeating Manchester City to lift the European Cup for the second time - less than five months after Tuchel was appointed manager. The women’s team were defeated by Barcelona in their first appearance in the Women’s Champions League final but won a domestic treble, sealed by winning the FA Cup with victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE

