In Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, the director’s first Marvel film, a motley crew of immortal beings with superpowers band together and fight evil. One of those beings is Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, who uses her gift of superspeed to save humankind. Ridloff, who is deaf, got her start on Broadway before taking on roles in The Walking Dead and 2019’s Sound of Metal. With an MCU role and the larger platform that comes with it, she’s excited to educate audiences about what it means to be part of her community. “There's so much more to the deaf experience than being a signer. It's how to live in a space that is for a world which is auditory,” Ridloff told W last year. “How do you share that space? I'm really interested in talking about those things.” Here, she speaks with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about working with Zhao, her path to becoming an actress, and why the film Amélie means so much to her.

