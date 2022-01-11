ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Covid Control Branded a 'Scam' as Testing Sites Under Investigation

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
KPLC TV

Sulphur, BBB investigating COVID testing site on Cities Service

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide COVID-19 testing service with a location on Cities Service Highway is suspending services for a week. The announcement by the Center for Covid Control comes amid investigations into the business by numerous agencies across the country. The Better Business Bureau and the City of...
SULPHUR, LA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

CBS2 Investigation Finds Dozens Of Unregulated COVID Testing Sites Popping Up

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A CBS2 News investigation found dozens of unregulated COVID-19 testing sites popping up all over the Los Angeles area. Jan. 13, 2021 (CBSLA). The testing sites, comprised of a table, a tent and a sign reading “Free COVID Testing” have become common on street corners, leading many people to believe they can get a quick test and avoid long lines at many county run sites. Arsy Melkonyan went to one of these testing sites, after she said she’d seen it while driving by. “They promised test results within 24 to 72 hours,” she said. However, she never received her test results. “I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox47.com

PHMDC launching new COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Dane County are partnering with a private testing provider to open a mass testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. The clinic, which is set to open Monday, Jan. 10, will have an initial testing capacity of 500-750 tests per day, five days a week. A week later, on Jan. 17, capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day and will expand to weekends “as soon as possible.” The clinic is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Concerns of scams from COVID-19 “pop-up” testing sites rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some local testing sites are closed and others may follow suit, amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. With the shortage of testing, many people have turned to what is known as “pop-up” testing sites. Now one of the company’s providing these sites is under investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
cbslocal.com

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need...
SAN MATEO, CA
13abc.com

COVID mass testing site starting at Lucas Co. Rec Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A free COVID-19 mass testing site will be available beginning Friday at the Lucas County Rec Center. The site will be a collaboration of efforts from the Ohio National Guard, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, and ProMedica. Hours for the site start from 7 a.m.-3...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wmay.com

State Warns ”Pop-Up” COVID Testing Sites Could Be Scams

The Illinois Attorney General’s office is warning people to be careful about so-called “pop-up” COVID testing sites that could possibly be scams. Those testing sites have grown in number as demand for COVID testing increases… leading to shortages in test availability. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says such sites are not licensed or regulated by the government, and warns that unscrupulous operators could use the sites to obtain insurance information or other personal details from patients. Raoul recommends using state-sponsored sites when possible.
ILLINOIS STATE
