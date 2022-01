The Chief Medical Officer has issued a fresh call for pregnant women to get vaccinated.The warning comes as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to cause high case numbers in Northern Ireland.Professor Sir Michael McBride said that new evidence confirmed that having Covid-19 during pregnancy creates a “far higher risk than having the vaccine”.The Chief Medical Officer was referring to a new study from the University of Edinburgh, which found that women who got Covid-19 towards the end of their pregnancy were at an increased risk of birth-related complications.Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and...

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO