18-Year-Old Shot On Moving Subway In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot on a moving subway train Monday in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station.

Police said the victim was arguing with two strangers, when one pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The search continues for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.