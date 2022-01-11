ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

18-Year-Old Shot On Moving Subway In The Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot on a moving subway train Monday in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station.

Police said the victim was arguing with two strangers, when one pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The search continues for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

NYPD: Winston Glynn, Charged With Murder In Kristal Bayron Nieves Shooting, Used To Work At Same Burger King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, all Friday morning police were questioning a person of interest. That man has now officially been charged with murder and robbery. A crowd outside the 25th precinct didn’t hold back, shouting and screaming as Winston Glynn, 30, was taken away in handcuffs. Glynn screamed back. The NYPD believes Glynn is responsible for killing Nieves early Sunday morning. Police say he went to the register and took out about $100. Nieves was behind the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Witness Describes Subway Push That Killed Michelle Go In Times Square: ‘I See This Man Start Charging’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

40-Year-Old Michelle Alyssa Go Killed After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Square; ‘Absolutely Senseless Act Of Violence’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man pushed an Asian woman in front of a moving train in Times Square, killing her, Saturday morning. The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial, who is homeless. Martial spoke out as he was escorted out of the Midtown South precinct Saturday, yelling, “Yes, I did.” As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is calling this incident a “senseless, absolutely senseless act of violence.” “This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” she said. LATEST (1/16/22): Exclusive: Witness Describes ‘Surreal’ Deadly Subway Push In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Victims Remembered With Public Funeral, Officials Pledge To Keep Up Support For Survivors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service was held Sunday for 15 of the victims killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, the Islamic Cultural Center in Concourse was filled to capacity. Outside, people packed into a tent and stood on the streets, there to support the victims’ families. Imam Musa Kaba read out the names of the 17 people, including eight children, who died at the high-rise on East 181st Street a week ago. All of them were Muslim immigrants from West Africa. Two young children were already laid to rest earlier this week. A long line...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspect In Texas Hostage Situation Called New York City Rabbi Twice During Standoff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about Saturday’s hostage situation at a Texas synagogue and the ties to a rabbi in New York City. Saturday morning as Sabbath services were underway at the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas, outside of Dallas, prayers were interrupted by a gunman who took four people hostage, including the rabbi. “It was like, oh my God, it’s, it’s happening again. You know, uh, uh, being there on the ground personally for Jersey City and for Monsey … It’s just another tremendous act of hate towards the Jewish community,” said Evan Bernstein, CEO of Community...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Enough Is Enough:’ Park Slope Business Owners Exasperated By Recent Burglaries, Police Say Many By Same Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Brooklyn businesses have reached a breaking point after being burglarized multiple times in the past few months. Police say one man is responsible for most of the crimes. Ronny Jaramillo says his Park Slope restaurants were burglarized four times between November and December. Among the damage, a cash register thrown on the floor, broken glass and a computer stolen. “It’s horrible because each one of those windows is $750, so they broke four of them,” he told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. Sandwich Girl opened across the street two months ago. Just before Christmas, an iPad was stolen — the owner says...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At a vigil in East Harlem on Saturday, friends and family remembered Kristal Bayron Nieves, who was fatally shot last week during a robbery while she was working at a Burger King. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, the family said a prayer with Kristal’s mom, Kristie Bayron Nieves, and lit candles outside the restaurant where Kristal was gunned down. “She’s saying thank you to everyone and everybody that’s been there for me in this moment. She wants justice for Kristal. I hope my daughter is the last one,” a translator said. Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-year-old cashier shot and killed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Body Camera Video Shows Officers Try To Stop Suspect In Midtown Carjacking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a violent carjacking Wednesday in Midtown. Police body camera footage shows officers trying to stop the suspect, be he kept going. The suspect smashed into parked cars, as he drove the wrong way up Broadway. He then crashed into a pole near 57th Street and then ditched the car. The man was last seen at the Columbus Circle subway station. One officer suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mount Vernon Man Stabbed To Death In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue. Investigators say a 40-year-old Mount Vernon resident was stabbed in the neck after a dispute. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are searching for at least two suspects who ran from the scene and into a car. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

See It: Midtown Carjacking Caught On Police Bodycam

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New police body camera video shows an officer trying to stop a suspected carjacker who was reportedly armed with a Taser. The man drove off in a black Audi on West 55th Street and Broadway, going in the wrong direction, before plowing into at least two parked cars Wednesday in Manhattan. The stolen vehicle was eventually crashed into a pole near Columbus Circle. The suspect headed into the subway and got away. A detailed description of the suspect police are looking for has not been released, but a picture of the man was included with the bodycam video. One officer suffered minor injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘A Tragic Loss Of Life:’ Michelle Go Remembered As Selfless Volunteer After Deadly Subway Push In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about Michelle Go, the woman pushed to her death Saturday in the subway, and the community’s efforts to honor her memory. The 40-year-old is being remembered as a compassionate soul and avid volunteer who dedicated her time helping at-risk families, including the homeless, in the city. For the last 10 years, she selflessly gave her time to the New York Junior League. “It’s horrifying. It’s very saddening, because it’s completely senseless,” New York Junior League President Dayna Cassidy told CBS2’s Christina Fan. Michelle Alyssa Go (Credit: LinkedIn) The president of the nonprofit said she was heartbroken to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Arrested After Hit-And-Run Crash In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have been arrested after a wild crash in Brooklyn. It happened near the Belt Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say a driver in a BMW swerved into oncoming traffic and then hit another car. It appears both vehicles wound up on the sidewalk. One person in the other car was taken to a hospital. An NYPD officer saw the crash and the two men from the BMW, who fled. Both suspects are now in custody.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shots Fired On MTA Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots were fired on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Van Nest section. Police say three men were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing. The suspect then got off the bus and ran. No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Residents In The Bronx Say Complaints About Lack Of Hot Water Are Falling On Deaf Ears

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of public housing residents in the Bronx have been living without hot water for weeks. Now, many fear the frigid temperatures will affect the most vulnerable people living there. Julie Franqui says water from the tap in her apartment on East 153rd Street in the Melrose Houses should be flowing hot, but it’s not, making it impossible to do basic things at home like wash hands or bathe. “I’ve been calling since December 4th. Lukewarm water. They haven’t done anything,” Franqui told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. She’s not alone. There are about 140 residents who live in Building 7, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: All 17 Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We now know the identities of all 17 people killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. The youngest was just 2 years old. The oldest was a 50-year-old mother. 31-year-old Isatou Jabbie 47-year-old Hagi Jawara 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh 27-year-old Sera Janneh 12-year-old Seydou Toure 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou 49-year-old Haji Dukary 37-year-old Haja Dukureh 12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh 11-year-old Mariam Dukureh 5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh 50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh 21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh 12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh 19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh 6-year-old Omar Jambang 43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara Their heartbroken families are now beginning the emotional task of planning funerals and honoring their lives. Some losses are so painful, even the most faithful question why. Inside Masjid Ar-Rahama mosque on Webster Avenue, Ishak Drammeh is hoping...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man Critically Injured After Being Shot In Head At Brooklyn Event Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a rental hall on East 92nd Street in Canarsie. Police said an event was wrapping up at the time. The 46-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital. Police said two other men and a woman were also shot. They are expected to survive their injuries. There’s no word on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
