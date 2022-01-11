ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident

 6 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik died...

firstsportz.com

27-year-old Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in freakish car accident

Former Turkish international and center back for the Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor, Ahmet Calik has died in a car accident on Tuesday. According to local reports, the 28-year-old defender was killed after he reportedly lost control of his car near Gölbaşı, in the capital Ankara.
Frankfort Times

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one...
AFP

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday. Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7, 2021, killing of president Jovenel Moise, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said, without specifying where in Jamaica or if other people were also arrested. "He's being detained at the moment," the source in Jamaica told AFP. The source said Jamaican police acted in conjunction with "international law enforcement partners" and that "joint investigations" had been underway.
abc23.com

Frenchville Road Fatal Accident

Authorities say two people are dead following a crash involving a propane truck in Clearfield County Friday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Route 879 and resulted in a propane leak. Route 879 was closed between Frenchville Road and River Hill Road at the...
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
AFP

Bangladesh arrests brother of Rohingya insurgency leader

Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader whose organisation has been blamed for murders and drug trafficking in sprawling Rohingya refugee camps. But in a recent video message, Ataullah denied the group's involvement in the drug trade, instead accusing Bangladesh authorities of trafficking methamphetamine pills and blaming Rohingya refugees. str-sa/gle/ssy
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
Frankfort Times

Military flights sent to assess damage from Pacific volcano

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation. A towering ash cloud since Saturday's eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes...
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
The Independent

German journalist acquitted of terror charges in Turkey

A Turkish court has acquitted German journalist Mesale Tolu after years on trial for terror-related charges.“After 4 years, 8 months and 20 days: Acquitted of both charges!” Tolu tweeted after her acquittal. She was accused of engaging in terror propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group — the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party Tolu, 38, was placed in pre-trial detention for eight months in 2017. She was later released but was barred from leaving Turkey until August 2018. She lives in Germany.Before her arrest, Tolu worked as a translator and journalist for the Turkish ETHA news agency.German-Turkish relations...
AFP

Three protesters killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: medics

Security forces shot and killed three protesters Monday during rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, ahead of a visit by US diplomats seeking to revive a transition to civilian rule. The protesters "were killed by live bullets" by "militias of the putschist military council", anti-coup medics said on the Facebook page of Khartoum state's health ministry. The killings bring to 67 the death toll of protesters killed since the October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military takeover triggered wide international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.
