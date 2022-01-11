ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro Calm, Warning from Bundesbank

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt continues to be quiet week for the euro, which is trading around 1.1340 in the European session. The currency markets are nervous and continue to be marked by range trading. For the euro, the risks are towards the downside, especially if German Bund yields run out of steam and stop...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Eventually Escapes From A Flat Market

On Wednesday, following the red-hot US inflation data, the euro managed to break the upper border of the trading range where it had been trapped for almost one and a half months. The next challenge for the euro was to consolidate at higher levels. Otherwise, it could have retreated to...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

DXY: What is Going on with the Dollar?

Inflation is a hot topic and will likely dominate the agenda for most of the year. Yet despite rising to 7.0%, the highest print since the 80s, the CPI measure of inflation failed to have the sort of impact you would expect from the dollar. The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday, before extending its declines in the first half of today’s session, as the PPI measure of inflation also had not impact.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

Streaking Pound Pushes Past 1.37

The British pound has extended its gains for a third straight day. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3736, up 0.23% on the day. There are no tier-1 events out of the UK today, so market participants will have to wait until Friday for a data damp which includes the monthly GDP report and Manufacturing Production. That doesn’t mean things are dull in the UK, with Boris Johnson and Brexit in the headlines.
MARKETS
101 WIXX

Euro zone inflation could be higher than ECB expects: new Bundesbank chief

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s inflation surge is not entirely temporary and risks are skewed towards higher-than-projected readings, new Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday, challenging the European Central Bank’s narrative on price pressures. The remarks, made at his swearing-in ceremony, are Nagel’s first as...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Get a grip on eurozone inflation, new Bundesbank chief tells Christine Lagarde

Germany’s new central bank chief has told eurozone rate-setters to “be on the alert” over persistent inflation in an opening salvo at European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. The first public remarks of Joachim Nagel, the new president of the ultra-hawkish Bundesbank, came in the wake of...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index stays calm after the Fed warning

The US dollar index was calm after the latest FOMC minutes. The minutes showed that the bank was comfortable implementing more hikes. Focus shifts to the upcoming non-farm payrolls. The US dollar index (DXY) moved sideways after the Federal Reserve published minutes of the past meeting. It is trading at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundesbank#Inflation#European#German#Ecb#Fed#Nfp#Eur#Usd Technical
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Interest Rate Anxiety Heightened

It’s been a turbulent start to the year in the markets and that’s unlikely to change as we move into earnings season. Fear of high inflation and accelerated monetary tightening is driving much of the volatility that we’re seeing in financial markets over the last couple of weeks and that’s unlikely to abate any time soon, with peak inflation still probably ahead of us.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Extends Gains

The Japanese yen continues to roll, with gains for a third successive day. USD/JPY has fallen below the 114 line and is now at its lowest level since December 21st. The yen has enjoyed an outstanding week, as USD/JPY is down 1.42%, its sharpest one-week decline since June 2020. Only...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Monetary Policy Tightening Focus

Today is the last day that the Fed can send any signals ahead of the January meeting, as the blackout period starts tomorrow. With the Fed signalling increasing support for a March rate hike and the beginning of quantitative tightening later this year, we are not sure we will hear any significant new signals from the Fed today.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Paring Some Gains in Quiet Asia

The markets are overall relatively quietly in Asian session today and trading could be subdued with US on holiday. Canadian Dollar is resilient with WTI oil staying firm at around 84 handle. Euro and Dollar are both strengthening notably. On the other hand, Yen, Aussie and Kiwi are softening. In particular, traders seem to be lightening up Yen positions ahead of tomorrow’s BoJ policy decision and statement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

No End in Sight For Dollar’s Fall Despite Hawkish Fedspeaks

Dollar remains overwhelmingly the worst performer today, as selloff extends. There is little support from hawkish Fedspeaks, with some officials expressing openness to four rate hikes this year. Commodity currencies continue to be the biggest winners, as supported by resilient risk sentiment. In particular, US futures are pointing to higher open, and further rally could intensify the current moves. European majors are mixed, with Sterling’s rally in crosses slowing.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Speeds Down a Slippery Slope; Stocks Steady

Dollar extends inflation decline; initial jobless claims tick higher. The latest CPI inflation report out of the United States was not a big surprise on Wednesday. Despite a minor pickup in the core measure, the annual headline gauge came in line with expectations at 7.0% – the highest since 1982.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The (anti-)inflation hype that dominated markets and Fed speak at the start of the year finally took a breather after yesterday’s US CPI (7.0%) printing at the highest level in almost 40 years. Fed governors recently came to a consensus that runaway inflation and a tight labour market ask for an interest rate lift-off at the March meeting. Three rate hikes this year is a minimum, more is likely, as is an early reduction of the Fed balance sheet. However, yesterday’s post-CPI reaction indicated that this scenario is discounted. ‘New news’ is needed for markets to further ride the policy normalization trade. Today’s data didn’t provide that. US PPI inflation printed close to expectations (final demand at 9.7% Y/Y from 9.8%). US jobless claims even surprised on the soft side of expectations rising from 207 000 to 230 000. The new corona spike might be in play but statistical issues probably also complicate a correct interpretation. The releases had no big impact, but allowed yesterday’s correction to continue. Aside from a thin news flow, technical considerations also continued hampering further directional price action on core interest rate markets. US yields are losing about 1-2 bps across the curve. The US 10-y yield (1.73%) eases slightly further off the key 1.80%/1.77% resistance area. The German 10-y yield (-0.07%) also lacks impetus to try to leave negative territory. ECB’s de Guindos admitted that inflation might not be as transitory as earlier thought. He considers the development in energy prices to be key for inflation. However, he still sees no second round effects in term of wage pressures. So, for now, he doesn’t draw any ‘hawkish’ conclusions on monetary policy yet. The German yields curve (temporarily) returned to ‘standard habits’, bull flattening with yields declining between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 3.0 bps (30-y). European equities mostly trade with gains of less than 0.5%. US indices open marginally stronger. Brent oil is holding within reach of the $85 p/b level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Rebounding on Weaker Risk Sentiment, Dollar Still Very Weak

Yen trades broadly higher in Asian session, following broad based weakness in the stock markets. Nevertheless, mild risk-off sentiment is providing no support to Dollar, nor the hawkish comments from Fed officials. Dollar remains the worst performing one for the week, followed by Swiss Franc. Yen is now the strongest, followed by Aussie and Kiwi. The economic calendar is active today with UK GDP and US retail sales, which could be market moving.
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Estonia Calms Fears of Crypto Crackdown

The Estonian Ministry of Finance has issued a statement and FAQ to calm fears of a crackdown on cryptocurrencies within the country. The statement refers to draft legislation introduced by the Estonian government on Dec 23 that aims to “more effectively regulate virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to mitigate the risk of financial crime.” It stresses that the regulation only applies to VASPs, and does not preclude individuals from owning or trading virtual assets through their own private wallets.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy