The Surgical Services Department at East Ohio Regional Hospital rekindled its Christmas tradition of adopting a family to gift to. They had done this for four years including the year the hospital was closed by its former owner. They do it each year because it helps them get in the Christmas spirit. A local church recommends a family to help that can use a lift in spirit each year. The department’s members say they all feel like they are Santa’s elves when they do this, and it spreads the Christmas spirit. It is another chance for the hospital to give back to the community in a small way. Shown with the presents given to the family are employees Kassi Collins, Scott Larue, Jim Howard and Sabrina Lyons.

MARTINS FERRY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO