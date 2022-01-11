‘Belfast’ Tops Nominees for AARP Movies for Grownups Awards (Exclusive)

Belfast tops the list of nominees for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards with a total of eight nominations, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

Other films that landed multiple nominations include West Side Story with six; Nightmare Alley a nd Being the Ricardos with five apiece; King Richard with four; and The Duke, The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth with three each.

Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Being the Ricardos are all nominated for best picture/best movie for grownups (a single category).

Three of those films also landed best director noms for their helmers: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), who will vie with Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) for the award.

In the acting categories, nominees for best actress are Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Halle Berry (Bruised), Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable) and Helen Mirren (The Duke).

Vying for best actor will be Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem ( Being the Ricardos), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Jim Broadbent (The Duke).

Belfast landed two of its other noms in the supporting categories, for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds. Also up for best supporting actress are Marlee Matlin (CODA), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) , Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story), while supporting actor nominees also include J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Timothy Spall (Spencer) and David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley).

On the TV side, where awards are handed out in four categories, three series tied for tops with two noms apiece: The Chair, The Crown and Hacks. All three are nominated for best TV series alongside Ted Lasso and Succession. Jean Smart (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The Crown) — both of whom won Emmys for their roles — are competing for best actress along with Sandra Oh (The Chair), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) and Andie MacDowell (MAID).

Best actor noms went to Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Billy Porter (Pose), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Ewan McGregor (Halston), who won an Emmy for his role in September.

Vying for best TV movie/limited series are Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The awards are handed out by AARP The Magazine through its Movies for Grownups program, which for two decades has “championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.” TV categories were added to the mix last year.

“During the pandemic, movies have been a source of entertainment, comfort, connection and reflection for grownup audiences. TV and streaming have played those roles too, so we’re excited to continue with our expanded categories,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “Every year, we spotlight films and shows that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and the most talented grownup filmmakers that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience. Today’s nominations are another bumper year of masterworks — so many more than we had 20 years ago when Movies for Grownups started.”

The awards will be handed out during a 20th-anniversary special airing at 9 p.m. ET on March 18 via Great Performances on PBS. Alan Cumming will host.

A complete list of nominees follows.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Belfast

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Halle Berry (Bruised)

Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable)

Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Marlee Matlin (CODA)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Timothy Spall (Spencer)

David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Screenwriter

Jane Campion

(The Power of the Dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Best Actress (TV/Streaming)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Andie MacDowell (MAID)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best TV Series

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Chair

The Crown

Succession

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

Halston

The Underground Railroad

MAID

Nine Perfect Strangers

Best Ensemble

The Harder They Fall

Nightmare Alley

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

West Side Story

Best Intergenerational

C’mon, C’mon

Belfast

The Tender Bar

King Richard

CODA

Best Buddy Picture

Queen Bees

Off the Rails

12 Mighty Orphans

Finch

The Harder They Fall

Best Time Capsule

Spencer

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Being the Ricardos

West Side Story

Best Grownup Love Story

23 Walks

Belfast

The Duke

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Cyrano

Best Documentary

Julia

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

My Name is Pauli Murray

The Beatles: Get Back,

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Best Foreign Film or Best International Film

Sheep Without a Shepherd (China)

There Is No Evil (Iran/Germany)

Hand of God (Italy)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Two of Us (France)