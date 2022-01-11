ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Belfast’ Tops Nominees for AARP Movies for Grownups Awards (Exclusive)

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Belfast tops the list of nominees for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards with a total of eight nominations, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

Other films that landed multiple nominations include West Side Story with six; Nightmare Alley a nd Being the Ricardos with five apiece; King Richard with four; and The Duke, The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth with three each.

Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Being the Ricardos are all nominated for best picture/best movie for grownups (a single category).

Three of those films also landed best director noms for their helmers: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), who will vie with Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) for the award.

In the acting categories, nominees for best actress are Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Halle Berry (Bruised), Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable) and Helen Mirren (The Duke).

Vying for best actor will be Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem ( Being the Ricardos), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Jim Broadbent (The Duke).

Belfast landed two of its other noms in the supporting categories, for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds. Also up for best supporting actress are Marlee Matlin (CODA), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) , Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story), while supporting actor nominees also include J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Timothy Spall (Spencer) and David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley).

On the TV side, where awards are handed out in four categories, three series tied for tops with two noms apiece: The Chair, The Crown and Hacks. All three are nominated for best TV series alongside Ted Lasso and Succession. Jean Smart (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The Crown) — both of whom won Emmys for their roles — are competing for best actress along with Sandra Oh (The Chair), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) and Andie MacDowell (MAID).

Best actor noms went to Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Billy Porter (Pose), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Ewan McGregor (Halston), who won an Emmy for his role in September.

Vying for best TV movie/limited series are Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The awards are handed out by AARP The Magazine through its Movies for Grownups program, which for two decades has “championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.” TV categories were added to the mix last year.

“During the pandemic, movies have been a source of entertainment, comfort, connection and reflection for grownup audiences. TV and streaming have played those roles too, so we’re excited to continue with our expanded categories,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “Every year, we spotlight films and shows that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and the most talented grownup filmmakers that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience. Today’s nominations are another bumper year of masterworks — so many more than we had 20 years ago when Movies for Grownups started.”

The awards will be handed out during a 20th-anniversary special airing at 9 p.m. ET on March 18 via Great Performances on PBS. Alan Cumming will host.

A complete list of nominees follows.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Belfast
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Being the Ricardos

Best Actress
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Halle Berry (Bruised)
Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable)
Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Actor
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Marlee Matlin (CODA)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Timothy Spall (Spencer)
David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley)

Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Screenwriter
Jane Campion
(The Power of the Dog)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Best Actress (TV/Streaming)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Sandra Oh (The Chair)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Andie MacDowell (MAID)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best TV Series
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Chair
The Crown
Succession

Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
Halston
The Underground Railroad
MAID
Nine Perfect Strangers

Best Ensemble
The Harder They Fall
Nightmare Alley
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
West Side Story

Best Intergenerational
C’mon, C’mon
Belfast
The Tender Bar
King Richard
CODA

Best Buddy Picture
Queen Bees
Off the Rails
12 Mighty Orphans
Finch
The Harder They Fall

Best Time Capsule
Spencer
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Being the Ricardos
West Side Story

Best Grownup Love Story
23 Walks
Belfast
The Duke
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Cyrano

Best Documentary
Julia
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
My Name is Pauli Murray
The Beatles: Get Back,
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Best Foreign Film or Best International Film
Sheep Without a Shepherd (China)
There Is No Evil (Iran/Germany)
Hand of God (Italy)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Two of Us (France)

The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

WGA Awards Nominations: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Loki,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Among TV Nominees

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominees in several categories Thursday, including television. Hacks received two nominations in comedy series and new series, while Loki and Yellowjackets received two nods each as well, both in the categories new series and drama series. Only Murders in the Building received nominations in new series, comedy series, and was nominated for its episode “Episode One: True Crime,” written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman. The Handmaid’s Tale made the cut again, receiving one nomination in drama series as well as for its episode “Testimony,” written by Kira Snyder. Likewise, The Morning Show was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
Variety

How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Long Beach Press-Telegram

2022 movie preview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (finally … hopefully), ‘The Batman,’ a second ‘Avatar’ and much more

So … you’re, um, not tired of superhero movies yet, are you? No? Phew. This could have been awkward. For what feels roughly like the thousandth year in a row, other-worldly beings are at the heart of many of the most noteworthy of releases of the rest of the year. However, you also can expect dramas, musicals, rom-coms and action flicks.
MOVIES
Billboard

Nicholas Britell Is Top Nominee at 2022 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Nicholas Britell is the top nominee at the third annual SCL Awards, presented by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. Britell received three nominations — best score for a studio film for the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, best song from a musical or comedy for “Just Look Up” from that film, and best television score for HBO’s Succession.
MUSIC
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The 355 (2022)

Directed by Simon Kinberg. Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, Sylvester Groth, Jason Flemyng, John Douglas Thompson, Jason Wong, Leo Staar, Raphael Acloque, Marta Svetek, Waleed Elgadi, Francisco Labbe, and Toby Sauerback. SYNOPSIS:. When a top-secret weapon falls...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' and 'House of Gucci' among top SAG Awards nominees

Both good and evil prevailed among the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, where feel-good show “Ted Lasso” tied with “Succession” and its morally corrupt cast of characters for most the nods. “Ted Lasso,” the Jason-Sudeikis-led comedy about an upbeat soccer coach, and “Succession,” a drama series...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie Adds Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai (Exclusive)

Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl, Warner Bros. and DC Film’s feature for HBO Max that is now in production in Glasgow. Leslie Grace is toplining the production, playing Barbara Gordon, the DC heroine who is part of the Batman family and daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League while Michael Keaton is returning in some iteration of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Brendan Fraser is also in the cast and will play the villain. Plot details are being kept under the cowl and no character descriptions for the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations Led by Belfast and West Side Story

Hollywood’s on-again, off-again relationship with critics is back on for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The postponed awards finally have a date. The Critics Choice Association announced that it will host a live broadcast of the film and television awards ceremony on March 13. The event was originally scheduled for January 9 but was postponed in December as COVID cases rose. “Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13 will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” said the CCA’s CEO Joey Berlin.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Standings With Two Weeks Until Nomination Voting

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the...
MOVIES
