Arctic cold settles into New England

Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArctic cold has moved into New England and the...

CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees 'Fierce' 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

South Plains warm up ahead of arctic cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rather mild conditions highlight this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. This time of year, such mild conditions are typically followed by significant change.
LUBBOCK, TX

