You could certainly say that Japan is home to some of the quirkiest, most outlandish vehicles out there. From the overly eccentric and eye-catching custom scene, to the timid, yet exciting mini-bike scene, Japan certainly has it all. It's home to some of the fastest bikes in the world, like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Meanwhile, it also has its fair share of small, unassuming toys like the iconic Honda Motocompo, and now, the Honda Dunk.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO