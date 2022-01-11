ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Danish ex-intelligence head suspected of leaking information

By JAN M. OLSEN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eetjx_0diV9OQh00
Denmark Intelligence FILE - Head of Danish Defense Intelligence Service Lars Findsen speaks during the presentation of the annual report at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Dec. 19, 2017. A Danish court has revealed that a man who has headed both of Denmark’s intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services." There is speculation that Lars Findsen was considered too friendly toward the media. A court-ordered ban was removed Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 allowing media to reveal his name. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Liselotte Sabroe)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The man who has headed both of Denmark's intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services,” a Danish court has revealed.

The revelation has sparked speculation that Lars Findsen was considered too open toward the media.

Four suspects with Denmark’s two intelligence agencies — two from each — were detained. Three have since been released while Findsen remains in pre-trial custody. His name had been protected by a court-ordered ban, but that was removed on Monday.

Findsen headed the domestic security service, known by its Danish acronym PET, from 2002 to 2007. He then headed the foreign intelligence service, known as FE, from 2015 until he was suspended in August 2020 after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating laws in Denmark.

Writing in the Politiken newspaper on Tuesday, the former operative head for PET questioned whether Findsen had done anything wrong.

Hans Joergen Bonnichsen described Findsen as "the person in Denmark, and probably also internationally, who has the deepest insight into the soul, means and methods of the intelligence service.”

Bonnichsen said Findsen made “the largest turnaround process in PET’s history. We created a modern organization with greater openness about the work of the service, with a website, annual report, meetings were held with the press and interviews were given.

“I find it infinitely difficult to see that such a profile has a motive for national harm, but let the process determine this,” Bonnichsen wrote.

Details about Findsen’s detention are shrouded in secrecy and because of the sensitivity of the case his defense lawyer cannot talk. It is not known whether his arrest is linked to his earlier suspension.

A custody hearing was held Monday behind closed doors in Copenhagen and extended Findsen’s detention until Feb. 4.

His defense lawyer decried the fact that not even the preliminary charge, allowing him to be held while the investigation goes on, was known. In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step short of formal charges.

“We do not understand the background for this secrecy” Lars Kjeldsen said.

Findsen himself told reporters in court on Monday: ”I want the preliminary charge brought forward, and I plead not guilty. This is completely insane.”

Opposition lawmakers expressed fears that the detention of a top intelligence official may harm the agencies' contacts with foreign partners.

“We need to be assured that we can trust that the cooperation with other countries is complete,” Peter Skaarup, the populist Danish People’s Party's legal affairs spokesman, told Danish broadcaster DR.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, Eva Flyvholm, the defense and foreign affairs spokeswoman for the left-wing Unity List, said it wants the Social Democratic government to give lawmakers a briefing on the case.

Danish newspapers splashed Findsen's detention news across their fronts.

The Jyllands-Posten daily wrote in an editorial that “Denmark’s security and credibility stand to become the big loser” no matter how the case ends and that it “undoubtedly must trigger the question: What is rotten in Denmark?”

“Either (Denmark) is in the process of destroying its own intelligence services by bringing an unfounded case against the FE boss, or Denmark has had a spy chief who has undermined the kingdom’s security. Both are, to put it mildly, frightening and deeply harmful to Denmark,” Politiken wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former Danish defence minister charged with state secret leaks

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Denmark's former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said on Friday he has been charged with violating a section of the penal code which includes treason for leaking state secrets. Frederiksen, who served as defence minister from 2016 to 2019, was charged with the rarely used...
POLITICS
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

The head of the intelligence service is in custody

Head of Foreign Intelligence of Denmark, Lars Finsen, Is in custody today for his involvement in a “high-secret” information leak broadcast by the public radio and television station DR. Two Danish intelligence services are located In the cycle of alleged corruption Since the arrest of four current and former employees in December, he has been charged with leaking top-secret information, a case that tarnishes the reputation of the country’s services abroad. Finsen is the only one in custody while the investigation continues. News broadcast by DR and other Danish media, while appearing in court today The ban on publishing the case was lifted. “I want the charges to be dropped and I admit my innocence,” a judge in Finzen told reporters at the hearing. Decided to extend his custody until February 4th, According to the Ritzau news agency. The prosecution declined to comment on the case and the case Reuters He could not immediately be reached for comment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danish spy scandal: Ex-minister accused of state secrets leak

A former Danish defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, said on Friday that he had been charged under a law that deals with divulging state secrets. He did not say what he was accused of leaking, but insisted he would never do anything to harm Denmark. On Monday, it emerged a...
EUROPE
loc.gov

On this Day: The Danish Queen Margarethe II – 50 Years as Head of State

Today, January 14, 2022, the Danish Queen Margarethe II (Margrethe Alexandrine Þorhildur Ingrid) celebrates 50 years on the Danish throne. However, she was not born the heir apparent to the throne, but became Crown Princess of Denmark at the age of 13 when the Danish Parliament adopted an act of succession (Tronfølgelov) that allowed daughters to inherit the throne.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Danish#Copenhagen#Pet#Fe
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Exclusive-Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack

KYIV (Reuters) – Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to Belarusian intelligence carried out a cyberattack https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/expect-worst-ukraine-hit-by-cyberattack-russia-moves-more-troops-2022-01-14 that hit Ukrainian government websites this week and used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, a senior Ukrainian security official said. Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Sweden's spy agency probes drones over 3 nuclear plants

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Sweden's domestic security agency said Monday it has taken over the preliminary investigation into drones that last week were seen hovering over or near the country's three nuclear power plants. At first police said there had been drones over two nuclear plants —...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy