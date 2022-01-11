ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an absurd open letter issued to the blender company Vitamix, a woman has requested the brand to mail her an empty box because her cats have taken over the one with a new blender inside it. Posted to Facebook, the letter has gone viral because of just how ridiculous the...

Trump is a POS
6d ago

Like their cat really cares what brand box they sit on lolol. My cats sit in all boxes equally they are not snobs 😂😂😂. Amazon usually keeps me in a pretty good supply lmfao

1st amendment only
5d ago

very cute, nice of the company. they must love cats too. there intertainers you know?

Mo silva?
6d ago

hillarious.🙊🤣🤣..wht good kitty pawrents you both are😇😇🥰👏👏❤

