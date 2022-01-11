Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside

One of the most sought-after kitchen brands on the market, Vitamix is known for its high quality, durable, and innovative blenders. With the ability to blend the smoothest of smoothies, silkiest of soups, and to pulverize the toughest nuts and seeds, these blenders have become the gold standard for home cooks and professionals alike. With a wide range of models that boast features like wireless connectivity, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, and uniquely designed containers, Vitamix’s products are high performing but also tend to be high priced. However, the cost comes with the confidence that these blenders will outlast most other kitchen counter machines on the market. If you’re considering investing in one of these all-star appliances, we’ve gathered nine of the best Vitamix blenders, ranging from simple to high-tech to help you get in the mix.

