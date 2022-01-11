ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What David Culley learned in his first season as Texans head coach

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOYhZ_0diV71r900

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) - When David Culley met with reporters Monday afternoon, one day after the Texans completed a 4-13 season under his first tenure as head coach, a meeting with upper management still had not been scheduled to assess the season.

Players had spent the past two days fielding questions about Culley's performance and potential future with the team. They were largely complimentary of his attitude, consistency and leadership through a difficult season.

They also acknowledged the bottom line business side of this, that wins and losses are measurements for football coaches and whether they get to keep their jobs.

"As far as I know, I’m the head coach of the Texans right now, and am moving forward with that," Culley said.

But Culley, who could not have fairly been expected to have a winning season in his first year given the Texans' lack of young talent and draft capital, acknowledged 2021 was not good enough.

"Well, you’re judged every year," he said. "Basically, you’re judged on wins and losses, and if you judge it on wins and losses I’m not happy with four wins at all. I expected to get more than four wins and felt like we should have got more than four wins. This is a bottom-line business, and I wasn’t happy with the number of wins we got. But, expect to get more.”

While he may be moving forward as head coach, for now, general manager Nick Caserio is still evaluating the entire football operation. That includes the head coach.

Caserio was scheduled to meet with reporters and appear on SportsRadio 610 this week, but those plans were pushed back Monday night without much explanation.

It stands to reason management needs more time to evaluate and would rather wait until they have answers before taking questions.

So on Monday, with his future seemingly hanging in the balance, Culley talked about what he learned as a rookie head coach and plans for his second season.

"We’ll expect a big jump," Culley said about the possibility of coaching a second season. "Very disappointed in the fact that we only won four ballgames. Expected to win more, thought we should have won more. We didn’t. But you always expect a big jump, and it’s no different than with players. Like the rookies, you expect a big jump for a rookie going into the second year, especially with the rookies that we’ve had that played a bunch. It’s the same way with this football team. We’ll add some more pieces through the draft, and obviously Nick (Caserio) will add some people through free agency. We kind of know what we need to do to keep moving forward, and just looking forward to doing that."

The Texans were one of the first teams to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this season and they will have the No. 3 overall pick in 2022. They have not picked in the first round since 2019, when they selected offensive lineman Tytus Howard.

There also needs to be a decision on estranged quarterback Deshaun Watson, who earned $10.5 million as a part of the active roster but did not play in 2021.

If and when a trade happens, the returns of it would factor into the Texans' offseason possibilities.

But the team can be certain their five rookies drafted in 2021 will be part of the team in 2022, namely third-round quarterback Davis Mills.

Mills passed for the most yards of any rookie in franchise history after starting in 11 games and playing in 13. He played for the injured veteran Tyrod Taylor early in the season, before eventually taking the job.

Culley admitted Monday that given Mills' upside, and how much the Texans struggled to run the ball, they should have focused more on the passing game.

The Texans at times had the league's least efficient offense, both running and passing. They finished ranked 29th in pass DVOA and last in run DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

"We’ve got to coach that better," Culley said. "I think, too, as we went along we kind of found out that obviously, I want to run the football, but we weren’t able to run the football very well. Obviously, there’s different reasons why that happens. That has nothing to do with (offensive coordinator) Tim (Kelly) or the play caller, but the point we found out as we went along, there were times where probably the best thing to do was throw the ball more in these particular situations.

"A good example of that was just making adjustments. Yesterday was a classic example of that. We weren’t very good in the first half of that ball game, and my gut feeling was we had to change up something. I didn’t know what, and the thing was the tempo. Well, I find out that obviously when I look back on it that there were times that I should have used to tempo in some of these other ballgames that we had before. You asked me earlier about what did I learn, those are some of the things that I’ve learned as I make decisions and you go back and say, ‘That’s something that I maybe could have done or should have done earlier.’"

Culley spoke more on Mills' development over the season.

“The guy (Mills) has been very good in two-minute situations where we didn’t huddle and when the clock wasn’t an issue. He did a very, very good job of commanding everything. Tim (Kelly) was still calling plays in to him, he was making the checks, he was doing everything that we needed to do. That’s just something that he’s actually done very well when he was at Stanford. But I’m happy with his progress and I think we found out something about him moving forward that is something that we can do to help us offensively, because that’s something that he was comfortable with and did very well against a good football team in a very big ball game."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Coaching#American Football#Sportsradio 610
ClutchPoints

Panthers GM gets brutally honest on Cam Newton’s future

The Carolina Panthers had one of the most bizarre quarterback situations in the league this year. They started off the year as hot as any team led by Sam Darnold, who slipped into a slump and then suffered an injury that kept him out for an extended period. During that time, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, who was then thrust into a two- and sometimes three- quarterback rotation with Darnold and backup P.J. Walker when all three were healthy and active. Newton’s age and concerns about his ability raised questions about if he would be in Carolina next season. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer addressed those concerns with a brutally honest take on Newton’s future during an appearance on WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason. There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
806
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy