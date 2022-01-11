ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ondrej Kase is Money Well Spent by the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
The Hockey News
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS -- Ondrej Kase didn't want to talk about how he injured himself in the gym. The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward was just happy to be back again skating with his teammates. "I'm really excited, it was a nice practice and we'll see what's going on tomorrow." Kase...

The Hockey News

A Confident Marner Gives Maple Leafs Added Boost in Win Against Blues

ST. LOUIS -- When he returned to the team in Arizona on Thursday following a stint on COVID-19 protocol, a refreshed Mitch Marner came back with a deliberate objective...To score goals. On Saturday night, it took Marner just 7:32 of the opening period to make good on his directive. He...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Marner, Engvall & Kase

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I want to take a look at some of the news emerging from the team as it prepares to play the St. Louis Blues on the last contest of the current four-game road trip. I’ll also congratulate goalie Jack Campbell on being named to the NHL All-Star team in his first season as a starter for any team.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Know Your Enemy: Another day, another heavily injured opponent in the Blues that the Maple Leafs match up well against

Much like a lot of the teams the Leafs have played lately, they find themselves in a similar narrative playing against a team dealing with a lot of injuries and illnesses. Weird, it’s almost like there’s a pandemic going on right now or something. You’d think that the Blues would be hurt more by losing David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Pavel Buchnevich up front than losing Colton Parayko on the blueline, but the latter actually takes a bigger toll on them. The Blues have a really deep forward group and somehow manage to have a strong top six still despite losing four pieces of it, while defensively losing Parayko exposes a few holes in the lineup. Combine that with the fact that this team is relying on luck to get them as far as they have, and there’s reason for concern as a Blues fan.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Lack of Depth Is Concerning

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considered a deep team, but stats on paper don’t always show up on the ice. The rotating roster movements due to COVID protocols have exposed a rather concerning lack of effective players to utilize in the bottom six, especially on the fourth line. While Toronto continues to be one of the best teams, despite the lack of depth, this deficiency should be rectified before the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Maple Leafs

BLUES The St. Louis Blues kept rolling Thursday, posting a League-record 13th comeback win with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center. The team collected a point in its 13th consecutive home game (12-0-1) despite playing without David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko, Colton Parayko and Scott Perunovich due to COVID protocols. Before the game, the team also lost Logan Brown to a non-COVID related illness.
NHL
The Hockey News

Top Five John Klingberg Trade Destinations

The minute the Dallas Stars signed John Klingberg to his seven-year contract extension in April 2015, it was pretty likely they were getting a massive bargain. He was fresh off a tremendous debut season in which he led all rookie defensemen in points with 40 despite appearing in just 65 games. The Stars were offering him long-term stability and a massive raise, one that required projecting out his career using a small sample size, but if he sustained anything close to his rookie-season production, his value would quickly exceed the contract’s $4.25-million AAV.
NHL
The Hockey News

Top 5 Biggest Snubs From the 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star teams were unveiled on Thursday, showcasing the group of players that have been chosen to take their talents to Sin City in a few weeks' time for the league's marquee midseason event. Hooray!. The problem, however, is that this year's list of All-Star appointees is rubbish,...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

For Maple Leafs, COVID-19 Isn’t Over Nearly Yet: Ritchie, Kase & Holl

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs are far from alone in this regard, the team seems to have had a really difficult time in regard to COVID-19. That is, it seems that the entire team had contracted the virus. Obviously, that issue isn’t nearly over yet. News today from the...
NHL
The Hockey News

Top 5 NHL All-Star Game Jerseys of All Time

Ah, the all-star game. Love it or hate it, it's typically a fun experience that allows the NHL to move out of its comfort zone and try new things. And sometimes, they don't totally screw up the all-star jerseys, too. The 2022 sweaters are solid, for example. In the over...
NHL
The Hockey News

THN Three Stars: Fleury, Marchand, Huberdeau Stand Out

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for THN’s Three Stars of the Week. This week, we saw dominating performances from the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, and that’s reflected in our choices for the three best NHLers of this past week. Let’s get right to it. In reverse order:
NHL
The Hockey News

Oilers' Stalock Nearing Return From Heart Condition

It appears as if Alex Stalock will be able to continue his professional career. The Edmonton Oilers placed Stalock on waivers Friday afternoon, marking the next step in the 34-year-old's return to hockey after being diagnosed with a heart condition in September that was expected to keep him out for the entire 2021-22 season.
NHL

