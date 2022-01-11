Cassandra Peterson lost 11,000 followers after coming out

Britney Spears has accused her sister Jamie Lynn Spears of trying to "sell a book at my expense" in response to her 'Good Morning America' interview. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old actress gave an interview to promote her new memoir 'Things I Should Have Said', in which she called out her older sibling for her "erratic" behaviour.
Courteney Cox has revealed David Arquette was supposed to be killed off in the first 'Scream' movie. The 57-year-old actress admitted the franchise could have been very different but movie bosses realised how popular his character, cop Dewey Riley, would be with viewers so had a change of heart and tweaked the plot of the 1996 horror classic.
Iron Maiden are planning to perform 'Senjutsu' in full for the "diehard fans". Frontman Bruce Dickinson has confirmed talks of the 2021 LP being played in its entirety live are true, and they will plot an intimate tour doing just that at a later date. Speaking to Fozzy's Chris Jericho...
Comments / 0