ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trivia Tuesday: Every Arizona Cardinals playoff touchdown

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After snapping the longest playoff drought in the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals are back in the postseason. Kliff Kingsbury’s team will hit the road to take on the Los...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Rams#Trivia#American Football#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals to wear MLK helmet decals vs. Rams on Monday

Monday will mark a few firsts in NFL history. It’ll be the first Monday Night Football playoff game as well as the first gameday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Arizona Cardinals will mark the latter occasion by wearing MLK helmet decals as well as one of two messages inspired by the civil rights leader: “Be Love” and “End Hate.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Breeze

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Who has the edge?

RAMS (12-5) VS. CARDINALS (11-6) When: Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV/radio: ESPN; 710 AM, 93.1 FM, 1330 AM (Spanish) Notable injury designations: Rams: S Jordan Fuller (ankle) went on IR; S Taylor Rapp (concussion) is out; WR Van Jefferson (shoulder) is questionable. Cardinals: RB James Conner (ribs), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), LG Justin Pugh (calf), DE Jordan Phillips (knee) and CB Marco Wilson (shoulder) are questionable; DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) is expected to return from IR.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card betting odds

The Arizona Cardinals will be the betting underdogs for Monday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. As of gameday morning, the Cardinals sit at 3.5-point underdogs or at +156 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet on Arizona to win would net $156, according to FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks.
GAMBLING
Arizona Sports

NFL analysts give their pick for Cardinals vs. Rams Wild Card game

The Arizona Cardinals may not have won the NFC West, but many NFL analysts like the team’s chances against division winner Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card game on Monday. The big question is whether or not the Cardinals with a road record at 8-1, or with a 1-5 record over the last six games will show up.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds Will Play Monday

Also not having a game status designation were defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) and tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder). Allen and Hamilton went from not practicing Thursday to limited Friday and full Saturday. Harris was a full participant all three days. In addition, linebacker Isaiah Simmons,...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy