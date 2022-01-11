Disney Releases New nuiMOs Belle and Active Wear Fashions

Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild just got a new trailer and poster for the movie on Disney+. A bunch of fan-favorite characters are back on the streaming service on January 28th. Ice Age has lived a charmed life at the box office as people still show up for all of the installments. Disney is banking on that kind of popularity in continuing the series. The entire collection is available on the Disney+ app if you want to re-watch it all from the beginning. There's a lot of momentum behind this new release as family content has performed well. One could argue that bringing on 20th Century Studios was all worth it to get Ice Age, Night at the Museum, and other family comedies onto Disney+. For those interested, you can go check out the previous Ice Age movies on the app and watch the trailer right here down below:

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO