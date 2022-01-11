Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO